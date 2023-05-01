Eset Security Assessment

About the item

Eset Net Security is usually an anti-virus and firewall treatment designed for Microsoft windows devices. It includes protection against network attacks and malware, along which has a range of functions just like a secure internet browser, password manager and record encryption program.

Pricing & Plans

The program is available in two main the prices plans – Essential, Advanced and Prime – each of which has a different pair of features. The second item is the most comprehensive and gives you a good variety of security features for a reasonable price.

What’s included

The package combines all the features of the company’s aged antivirus collection with new Live Secure (an extra layer of cloud analysis), a password supervisor and file encryption system, as well as anti theft tools that track click to find out more your equipment through GLOBAL POSITIONING SYSTEM and ?screenshots? of their activity. It also offers a secure internet browser, banking and payment protection and a unsolicited mail filter.

How to get started

The program is organized simply and with the majority of features shown within a menu that you write in the cue section and viewed in a dashboard in the centre. This makes it easy to find the feature you would like, but it’s not always clear or intuitive to use.

Have a look at options will be limited when compared to competition, although you can create scan information for more particular checks of the files and folders. An entire scan of our 50GB of executables took 33: 23 a matter of minutes – the fastest time among the best AV products we analyzed, and only a bit longer than Trend Micro’s and Bitdefender’s quick scans that check out only a select few vital areas around the system.