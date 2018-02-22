19-year-olds body found in Cardiff park

Police investigating the unexplained young man's death

By Ryan Jones Matthews

The body of a 19-year-old man, thought to have been homeless, has been found in Hamadryad Park, Cardiff Bay, South Wales Police have confirmed.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said that the teenager’s family had been informed and a file was being prepared for HM Coroner. His body was found on February 13.

Lynda Thorne, Cardiff Council cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “This is a tragic loss of life and our condolences go to this young man’s family and friends at this difficult time. “He was known to our outreach and accommodation services and had received help on a number of occasions.“We will work with our partners to investigate the circumstances surrounding this young man’s death to see what lessons can be learned. “I want to take this opportunity to say to rough sleepers, please don’t stay out – we have accommodation for you. Come in, work with us, and let us help you.”

Christopher Saintly, a volunteer with the group Left Alone Outside, who help to ensure that homeless people are kept warm and safe, said that the young man had been sleeping rough, but wasn’t sure for how long.He said: “It’s a sad state of affairs when someone’s ending to their life is either in a doorway or in a tent. It shouldn’t be happening. We are in 2018 and homelessness is growing by the day.”

According to The Wallich, a homeless charity with intervention teams based in Cardiff, Bridgend, Newport, and Swansea, the number of people they supported between November 2016 and October 2017 was 2,611 – a 36% increase on the previous 12 months.

The teenager’s death comes less than 4 months after the body of a 32-year-old woman, also believed to have been homeless, who was found in Alexandra Gardens.