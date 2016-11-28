2016 BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year shortlist announced

By Rich Jones

The shortlist has been announced for the 2016 BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year award.

Eight athletes are in the running for the prestigious award, which will be presented at the Wales Sport Awards on December 5 following a public vote.

Football superstar Gareth Bale heads up the list having led Wales to the semi-final stage of Euro 2016.

He scored three goals in the tournament and has also been nominated or the Balon d’Or following a stunning year with Real Madrid.

The rest of the shortlist is dominated by Olympic and Paralympic athletes after an exceptional summer at Rio 2016.

Jade Jones earned her second Olympic Gold medal in Brazil, becoming the first Welsh woman to defend an Olympic title in the process.

She triumphed in the 57kg category in Taekwondo, adding to the European title she won earlier in the year.

Hannah Mills won sailing gold alongside Saskia Clark and is also rewarded with a place on the shortlist, as are two triumphant cyclists.

Elinor Barker and Owain Doull won the women’s and men’s team pursuit races respectively and were part of the incredible Great Britain cycling team who dominated in the velodrome.

Paralympic athletes Aled Sion Davies and Hollie Arnold join them on the shortlist after Davies won the F42 shot put and Arnold took gold in the F46 javelin.

The shortlisted is completed by popular Welsh boxer Lee Selby, who is Wales’ 12th World Champion and defended his IBF Featherweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Eric Hunter in April.

He could become the first boxer to win the award since the legendary Joe Calzaghe lifted the trophy for the second straight year in 2007.

Other awards to be presented on the night include Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and a number of prizes based on those involved in sport in the community.