5 things cheaper than a latte

Espresso or excesso?

They taste good, but they’re extremely expensive if, like me, you’re a sucker for getting one on a daily basis, here’s some motivation to make you think otherwise.

1. 250 1p sweets. Think of that. You could practically (probably not quite) bathe in gummy sweets.

2. A Day To Go ticket for Cardiff buses (at the price of a young person- £2.40).

3. Half of Lidl. Enough said really.

4. Instant coffee (depending on brands and weight). It’s sort of the same thing.

5. A notebook to store your spending history at university. Actually that’s probably a scary idea. Sod it, I’ll just have a small cappuccino then.