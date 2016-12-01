5 things cheaper than a latte

Espresso or excesso?
They taste good, but they’re extremely expensive if, like me, you’re a sucker for getting one on a daily basis, here’s some motivation to make you think otherwise.
1. 250 1p sweets. Think of that. You could practically (probably not quite) bathe in gummy sweets.
2. A Day To Go ticket for Cardiff buses (at the price of a young person- £2.40).
3. Half of Lidl. Enough said really.
4. Instant coffee (depending on brands and weight). It’s sort of the same thing.
5. A notebook to store your spending history at university. Actually that’s probably a scary idea. Sod it, I’ll just have a small cappuccino then.
