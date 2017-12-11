A Cheerful Christmas in Cardiff

By Emma Ogao

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Cardiff has made its transformation into a glittering and sparkling city boasting an exciting array of events where you can soak up the festive atmosphere and get in to the Christmas spirit. From getting your skate on at Winter Wonderland, to singing your heart out with some Christmas carols, ‘tis the season for some fun, so here’s a short guide to all things Christmassy in Cardiff.

First up is Cardiff’s Christmas Market! With over 200 exhibitors taking part, and over 80 stalls, the annual Christmas market promises to be vibrant and fun. The market hosts both local and independent Welsh producers, who are selling beautiful and authentic hand crafted items that would make perfect Christmas presents!

There is also an extensive range of delicious food and drink available – From churros, welsh cakes and freshly made crepes, to bratwurst , mulled wine, chocolates and cheese. You will definitely not leave hungry! Whether you’re a foodie, or just looking to buy some last minute presents , there’s something for everyone under the traditional wooden stalls and twinkling lights, so you should definitely head to the city center for some unique bargains and mouthwatering snacks (p.s: it’s only open until the 23rd of December!, so get there quick)

If you need a break from browsing the Christmas market, you can take a short stroll over to Winter Wonderland, because Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without making your annual laps around the ice rink! Featuring a huge fun fair, even more scrumptious food and drink, live music and of course, a Ferris wheel – Winter Wonderland is a must-go this festive season. Even better, It’s very picturesque so you’re bound to snap some beautiful photos with the backdrop of City Hall. Entry is absolutely free so make sure you take a trip to winter wonderland this season , you’ve no excuse not to!

Fancy singing your heart out or soaking up the magic of Christmas carols? The Jazz society will be giving their annual festive showcase on the 6th of December from 7pm, at Cardiff University’s School of Music! It is one of the highlights of the year, so hop along for a lovely evening of jazz music with a Christmas twist. Similarly, St.David’s Hall will also be showcasing a plethora of musical events this season, such as BBC Wales’ Carols for Christmas, and A Christmas Concert of Seasonal Music and Carols (in aid of CLIC Sergeant children’s charity). For more details on these events visit www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk and www.cardiffstudents.co.uk.

If you’re athletic, or missed the Reindeer run/Elf Dash, then don’t worry. You can lace up your trainers because the Light Up Christmas run is back! Dressed in your finest Christmas dress, this fun 5 kilometer run starts from the WaterGuard pub, and routes around the city. All runners receive a festive snack and a medal at the finish line. Plus, it’s all for a good cause! It’s on the 10th of December, and tickets go for £8.50 – the perfect event to go to top of your Christmas extravaganza.

Merry Christmas everyone!