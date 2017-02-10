A Guide to Dating Apps

Are you a Tinderella or Bumbling useless?

by George Watkins

It’s 2017, and like many people, I am single, so a while back I decided to embark on a journey of discovery through the mad world of dating apps. Here’s my top three.

3. Happn.

The premise is simple here: you save on the effort of trawling through endless people in your area by being notified when you walk past someone who also has the app. It feels creepy, and that’s because it really is. It gives you a location of where you crossed paths, what time the meet happened, how often you have crossed paths since, not to mention giving you the ability to talk to them if you both swipe the right way. It would feel wrong to give this any higher than a solid 3/5. It is easy to use, and an entertaining idea.

2. Bumble

Relatively new to the dating scene, Bumble was founded by Whitney Wolfe, one of the co-founders of Tinder. She was ejected from the company, and this app very much feels like an attempt to get her own back. It feels familiar, despite being bumblebee themed, and using yellow as its primary colour, and the reason is simple: it is a rebranded version of Tinder with a slight twist. The girl has to make the first move, and if they don’t chat within 24 hours, you’re unmatched. For same-sex couples, either can send the first message. It is nice, in theory, but with Tinder still the main dating app used, it struggles to shore up as a real competitor for me, so I gave it 4/5.



1. Tinder

You could have guessed without reading this far. The classic is still the best. Despite the frustrations of being treated like a second-class user without Premium membership, it is still the foremost dating app out there, particularly for students, as you are guaranteed to know a lot of people on it. Whether that’s a good thing or not is up to you. If you want to put yourself out there, but are unsure about going in the deep end with a more niche app, I would say give Tinder a try. Who knows, you could become a true TInderella. 4/5.

