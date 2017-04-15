Abject Ospreys battered by resurgent Blues

The Cardiff Blues put an abject Ospreys side to the sword at the Principality Stadium, beating their M4 rivals 35-17 in front of a bumper Judgement Day crowd.

The Blues, buoyant following a hard-fought draw away to Ulster last weekend, took no time at all to assert themselves on the game. A lineout deep inside their opponents territory allowed Kristian Dacey to pick up and go unchallenged from the following ruck.

The game’s first controversy followed as Gareth Anscombe’s conversion was deemed successful by the touch judges. Video footage however showed that the ball had missed, much to the dismay of Osprey fans.

With the crowd still in confusion, Josh Matavesi intercepted deep inside his own 22 and strode upfield. With a pass to flyer Keelan Giles an option on his shoulder, Matavesi somehow managed to throw the ball to nobody, and the opportunity was spurned.

Buoyed, the Blues notched their second try of the half as a calamity of errors from a restart gave Lloyd Williams the opportunity to dot down in the corner following a series of phases.

With the Ospreys struggling to gain any sort of foothold in the game, the Blues sensed the opportunity to put them to the sword. Great work at the breakdown from Ellis Jenkins enabled them to probe a soft Ospreys defence once more, and third try followed as Nick Williams barrelled over near the posts.

If the Ospreys’ management tried to rouse their charges during the break, it had a negligible impact. The Blues managed a bonus point try just minutes into the period, Tau Filise going over from close range.

With the game on the verge of becoming a hammering, the Ospreys looked for inspiration. All hope was diminished seconds later however as a kick through was chased and juggled by Anscombe, who splashed down under the posts.

The Ospreys finally managed to gain some sort of foothold through tries by Dan Evans and Paul James, but with time running out, and a Blues defence not taking a step backwards, it was too little too late.

It’s a worrying third defeat in the row for the Ospreys, who’s play-off hopes are in real danger, whilst the Blues reverse years of pain against the Ospreys and at Judgement Day.