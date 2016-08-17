Cardiff hold on for first win of the season

Cardiff City – 2

Duffy (o.g.) 14, 20

Blackburn Rovers – 1

Graham 77

Duffy sent off 90 + 5

HT: 2-0

Attendance: 14,041

By Daniel Heard

Cardiff City won for the first time this season thanks to two own-goals from the hugely unlucky Blackburn Rovers defender Shane Duffy, who also saw red late on.

Cardiff began the first half strongly, with Lee Peltier and Anthony Pilkington linking-up well to provide the first chance for the hosts, only for Ben Marshall to cut it out. Matt Connolly charged forward and earned a few-kick off Jack Byrne for his effort. With Cardiff pressing, it wasn’t long before they were ahead. Declan John was brilliantly played through, only for the young full-back’s shot to cannon back off the post, straight into the path of Rovers’ Shane Duffy, who could only divert into his own net.

The visitors hardly had time to catch their breath before they found themselves 2-0 down minutes later. A free-kick was swung in by Peter Whittingham, aimed at one of Sean Morrison or Bruno Manga, but it was Duffy who it found, bouncing off the Irishman past goalkeeper Jason Steele once again.

Cardiff now had the goals and the momentum, with Joe Ralls testing the nerve of Steele with a deflected effort that Manga headed into the side-netting from the ensuing corner. Pilkington has the chance to make it 3-0, but dragged his shot inches wide as the interval approached.

Picking up from where they left off, as Aron Gunnarsson teed up Pilkington, who fired just wide again. The visitors then had chances of their own, Anthony Stokes and Marshall linking up to put the latter’s effort just wide.

The introduction of Kadeem Harris for the injured Peltier swung things in Cardiff’s favour again, literally, as his in-swinging effort was blocked for a corner, from which Steele got fingertips to to tip over. As Connolly flashed an effort across goal though, Rovers grabbed the ball and grabbed one back, with former Swansea striker Danny Graham poking past Marshall. Cardiff held on though for their first win, as Duffy completed his nightmare game after being sent off in injury time.

CARDIFF CITY: Marshall 6, Peltier 7, Morrison 6, Manga 6, Whittingham 6, Ralls 7, Immers 6, John 7, Pilkington 6, Connolly 6, Gunnarsson 6

SUBS USED: Harris 6, Gounongbe 5, Huws 5

NOT USED: Moore, Noone,, Zohore, Ajayi

BLACKBURN XI: Steele, Greer, Lowe, Byrne, Stokes, Marshall, Graham, Hendrie, Akpan, Duffy, Conway

SUBS: Feeney, Lenihan, Gallagher

NOT USED: Raya, Guthrie, Mahoney, Wharton