Trollope looking to push on after first victory

By Dan Heard

Cardiff manager Paul Trollope was in a reflective mood following his side’s 2-1 home win over a struggling Blackburn side, as City finally got their first win of the season. “We have had a frustrating week” he said. “We were pleased with aspects at Birmingham, and of the QPR game, but, obviously, we need to win, we know that, that’s the aim of the game, and we’re pleased to get off the mark. We made it a wee bit difficult for ourselves in the end when it probably shouldn’t have been. It was a game we probably should have been out of sight in and we had the chances to do that, but I’m pleased we’re off the mark and think it will really breed confidence within the group.”

City won the game thanks to two hugely unfortunate own goals from Rovers’ defender Shane Duffy, before former Swansea forward Danny Graham pulled one back for the visitors. When asked about his decision to drop striker Frédéric Gounongbe following a series of tough games in which he has failed to score, Trollope said he sympathised with his number nine. “He’s still very much adjusting to the British game. There are a lot of games in a short period of time, and I think he made a good impact coming off the bench tonight, and is probably frustrated he didn’t get his goal. But he’s an honest boy, you can see that, and he worked hard for the team, I think the fans appreciated how he gets hold of the ball and his links and his work rate as well.”

He was also quick to reassure Cardiff fans that his best is yet to come. “The goals will come for him, he’s getting in the positions, and I’ve got no question that the goals will flow for him once he gets off the mark.” After what was something of a nightmare performance from Duffy, who saw his night capped off with a red card for kicking the ball away in frustration in injury time, Blackburn boss Owen Coyle still felt that his side had given a good account of themselves. “I think when you prepare coming to a tough place as Cardiff always is, I think you certainly don’t envisage on twenty five minutes being two nil down to two own goals.” The former Burnley and Bolton manager said.

“It happened, and the important thing was how we reacted to that, which I felt we did, because I think given the, as I think, two under-par performances so far we’ve had, it would be easy to feel sorry for yourself and think ‘here we go again’, but to be fair to them they showed a lot of heart, found a platform back into the game, which we did, so I think from our point of view there are certainly pleasing aspects in terms of the character we showed, but I don’t think I’ve seen too many nights like that for one individual.”