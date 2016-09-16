Can Wales be genuine world beaters?

By Joe Fletcher

There is very little left to say about the Welsh national team at Euro 2016. They had a fantastic tournament, surpassing expectations; finishing top of their group – drubbing Russia 3-0 to do so – and reached the semi-final stages. But can they become genuine world beaters? A team feared by many and a side that is not only difficult to beat, but a side who can go on and finish games off?

In reaching the semi-finals Wales had to overcome a Belgium side who, at the time of the Championships, were ranked the world number one team. In that historic 3-1 win, Wales more than proved they were not just a “one man team”. Hal Robson-Kruyff (formerly Robson-Kanu) introduced himself to the footballing world: the West-Brom player’s body fleetingly playing host to the spirit of the Dutch legend Johan, perhaps?

The only downside was the rather limp semi-final defeat to a very-beatable Portugal team – although one which, granted, did win the tournament. Possibly I had, before then, failed to appreciate Aaron Ramsey’s value to the Wales team – anyway, they lacked either urgency or confidence (or both) and failed to craft a decent opportunity.

Oh yeah, and didn’t the Stereophonics once sing “as long as we beat the English, we don’t care”. So in a similar vein – being English – I shouldn’t care that we were humiliated by Iceland, because we beat the Welsh, right?… right? But that’s just me clutching desperately at straws – I’m English and bitter as a pint of John Smith’s. Wales were fantastic, and by reaching the semi-finals of a major tournament achieved something England have failed to do for two decades.

Nevertheless, qualification for the 2018 World Cup will be tricky for Wales. They have been placed in a group with Ireland and Austria, who both also made it to Euro 2016, whilst Serbia and Georgia are no pushovers. Only one team qualifies automatically (second place faces the playoffs) so someone will miss out.

Austria play attractive football, and have a better squad than Wales – players include Marko Arnautović, Bayern’s David Alaba and Julian Baumgartlinger of Bayer Leverkusen. However, in Gareth Bale, Wales have a trump card – a truly world class footballer and by far the best player in Group D. It’s a cliché, but he truly can win a game from nothing and is committed to playing for his country in a way Giggs never was.

In fact, two years ago to the day of writing this article, it was Bale’s late free-kick which earned his country a laboured (but essential) Euro qualifying win over part-timers Andorra. The team has come a long way since then, and are a solid, tough-to-beat unit who work hard for each other. But Bale is the spark redefining the Dragons as winners rather than just capable-competitors. He is the razor sharp tip to an otherwise sturdy, well-crafted sword, and is surely pivotal to Welsh hopes of making it to Russia.