Cardiff City FC Column – Rebuild in store for stuttering Bluebirds

By Shaun Davey

Cardiff City head coach Paul Trollope stated before the international break that he was “not feeling any pressure” from the Bluebirds stuttering start to their Football League Championship campaign.

The newly appointed Head Coach, only took over from ex-boss Russell Slade at the start of summer and promised fans that a push for promotion was his sole aim for this forthcoming season. A mixed bag of results and two disappointing home defeats mean that Cardiff currently languish in 17th (correct at the time of writing) with five points on the board.

The combination of a solitary victory and a dismal League Cup exit at the hands of Bristol Rovers has left fans quivering with despair. The deadline day capture of Rickie Lambert from West Brom does offer fans some sort of solace. Though, that came at a price with star man and club captain, David Marshall, departing to Hull City for £5m.

Another significant loss was the departure of Fabio to Middlesbrough, the versatile Brazilian defender leaving to join the Premier League new boys at the Riverside.

Cardiff fans can draw another positive from the window slamming shut with City securing the services of midfield enforcer and Iceland’s Euros’ hero Aaron Gunnarrson. His performances at the Championships could have easily resulted in him bagging himself a move away from the Welsh capital.

It is vital that the club and Trollope, can now work together on and off the field; so that the team can now gain some momentum during the gruelling Autumn and Winter schedule.

Fans have been left disappointed over the coming years and although the Play-Offs should be the ambition; the constant reshape and rebuild job at the Cardiff City Stadium offers cause for concern for many. But just what this season may hold for the Bluebirds can only be judged in what happens over the coming months before Christmas.