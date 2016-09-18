Cardiff University falls in world university rankings

By Harry Webster

Cardiff University has dropped in the world university rankings despite aims of breaking into the world’s top 100 universities by 2017.

The university has dropped 18 places, from a four year peak of 122 in September of last year, to 140th in this years annual Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. The drop marks the first time the university has fallen in the QS rankings in the last five years.

Despite this blow, Cardiff University has maintained its position in the UK rankings, and its position as the top ranked university in Wales.

A representative from the university said, ‘It’s disappointing we have fallen in the QS World University Rankings following recent progress – 2015 marked our highest ranking for five years.’

‘We have maintained our position of 22nd in the UK and improved our academic reputation to become 19th. We are also now in the top 100 in the world regarding the proportion of our students who are international.’

The university, which has just revealed plans to develop a new Centre for Student Life, maintains its desire to become one of the world’s top 100 universities by 2017, having achieved the feat as recently in 2007, placing 99th.

However, despite the setback, Cardiff University is the only university in Wales to feature in the top 200 and remains the top ranked of all Welsh universities on the list. Among the top universities in Wales, only Swansea featured in the top 400, at 390th, while Aberystwyth featured in the top 500 for the first time.

The UKs top representatives in this years rankings were The University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, UCL and Imperial, with Cambridge and Oxford placing 4th and 6th respectively.