Vice chancellor reveals possibility of EU campus

By Toby Holloway

Cardiff University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Colin Riordan, and other leaders of Cardiff University, have been discussing the possibility of opening a new EU campus, it has been revealed.

This potential overseas expansion for Wales’ leading university has come about as a reaction to the Brexit vote on 23rd of June, the result of which has cast doubt on the futures of European students in the UK.

Cardiff University is said to be one of a number of institutions in the UK currently considering their options overseas, with high up university officials eager to reassure students and EU members alike, that the result of the referendum is not representative of their attitudes towards Europe.

Professor Riordan, quoted by Wales Online, said: “We’re having to look at the world in different ways, which creates all kinds of possibilities.

“Overseas campuses have always potentially been in the mix – but we haven’t felt it appropriate until now.

“It’s really just a question of keeping your options open and having a look at the possibilities. We’ve got to be absolutely clear what it is we want to achieve.”

While Professor Riordan also stressed that talks of an EU campus were “only a question of considering the possibility”, there is a definite concern among EU students over the effects of Brexit on higher education, as well as other areas.

Tudor Andrei, a masters student originally from Romania, believes that the Brexit vote will have an effect on EU students studying at Cardiff:

“Certainly in a way for a non UK resident it was easy to come in through little border control.

“But I think the tuition fees will become different for people in the EU and that is a disadvantage”, he said, in an exclusive correspondence with Gair Rhydd, “as the EU people paid the same as brits…others pay much more.”

Another European student, Paloma Prieto, from Spain, was also concerned by the result of the EU referendum and its potential to affect her education.

Speaking to Wales Online, she said:

“I have always thought that my place is in the UK, and living in Wales made me feel happy and sure about that decision.

“However, I know that Brexit has changed everything.”

She continued: “Although people are still open-minded and polite, I am not sure if I would be able to stay here if the laws change.

“I know I was able to study the Masters because the requirements for Europeans were the same as for the British”, she added.

“If that changes many Europeans will not have the chance to come here and those institutions will lose part of their identity.”

It is clear that there are a number of concerns and widespread uncertainty over the future of higher education for EU and international students following the UK population’s decision to leave the European Union, which have prompted the discussions for Cardiff University’s possible EU campus.

However, it has been continuously stressed by University officials that talks of an overseas development are in their embryonic stages. Speaking to Gair Rhydd, a University spokesperson said: “All options are being considered in the post-referendum climate and we wouldn’t rule anything out but it’s very much a discussion at this stage”.

Whether plans for an EU campus come to fruition or not, it is clear that the future of higher education in the UK, especially for international students, remains opaque and unpredictable.