Man arrested after stabbing on Queen Street

By Dan Heard

Cardiff residents woke up to the news that two people had been stabbed to death in the early hours of this morning on one of the busiest streets in the city. The bodies of a thirty three year old man and a twenty one year old woman were discovered on Queen Street, outside Matalan and Boots, just before six am. A twenty year old man from Newport has been arrested in connection with the incident, with a statement from South Wales Police confirming that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

The statement read: “South Wales Police is investigating the deaths of a man and woman, following the discovery of two bodies in Queen Street Cardiff. Emergency Services attended the scene at approximately 05:50hrs on 28 September 2016. A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this time. Further information will be released when available and appropriate.” Police also asked for the patience of the public while their investigations are ongoing.

Police created a cordon from the Churchill Way entrance to Queen Street all the way down to Cardiff Castle following the incident, with ambulances and a large presence of forensic teams present for a number of hours. A rapid response car, three emergency ambulances and vehicles of the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team were quickly on the scene. Shops along the street, one of the busiest in all of the country, remain closed, with hundreds of workers sent home, with many having been told not to come in due to safety concerns. Google Earth images of the scene show forensic officers converging on a large pool of blood outside the Boots store where one of the attacks is said to have taken place. The street has now been reopened to the public and Matalan is set to open tomorrow.

Rumours of the attacks being linked to homelessness were quickly dismissed by authorities, but early reports suggest that this was not a random attack and that the attacker was known to the victims. The female victim was believed to be a student at the University of South Wales. Families of both victims have been informed. Police also asked if there was any further information on the attacks, that members of the public should contact them “If you have any information in regards to this incident you can call police on 101, or alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting occurrence: 1600373650” a statement said.