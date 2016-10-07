Warnock: Promotion is the target

By Dan Heard

Promotion remains a target for Neil Warnock as he was officially unveiled as the new manager of Cardiff City on Thursday afternoon.

The former QPR and Rotherham boss, who left the Millers at the end of last season after securing their place in the Championship, is hoping to do the same in the Welsh capital, all the while keeping one eye on adding to his impressive record of seven promotions during his career.

Warnock, who was introduced by Cardiff chairman Memhet Dalman, revealed that he had a number of options to get back into club management before the Bluebirds came calling, but being told he was the club’s first choice made all the difference.

“I spoke to three or four clubs in the summer, so it was an interesting few months, but being the number one choice of the chairman swung it”, said Warnock.

“I’ve always gotten on well with the fans down here, they’re my kind of supporters really, and they’ll get behind us”, he added.

Though his new side are currently second bottom of the table and with only two wins from their opening eleven games, Warnock was confident that things could be turned around.

“I was hoping I could get a job where I could get my eighth promotion, but of course it’d be a bit more difficult when we’re second bottom, but if we weren’t, I wouldn’t have got the job.

“I’ve really missed the dressing room banter, and I like to try and involve everybody, make sure we’re all together, singing from the same hymn sheet.”

He also confirmed that he had been I contact with owner Vincent Tan since his appointment. “Mr Tan sounds very excited when I’ve spoken to him. So far, I’ve had total support from the Chief Executive (Ken Choo) and Memhet, but I think it’s so important to involve everybody at the club. I want the place buzzing, I want the stadium full.”

Warnock’s first game in charge will the Severn-side derby against Bristol City at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Last night it was confirmed that Cardiff are close to signing former QPR winger, Junior Hoillet and former Leeds captain, Sol Bamba.