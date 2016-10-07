Week One: Athlete of the Week

With the BUCS season around the corner, Gair Rhydd Sport have teamed up with the Athletic Union to bring you Athlete of the Week.

Students can nominate an athlete for their performances on a BUCS Wednesday before VP Sports, Elin Harding and her trusty team of executives decide on a winner.

This week’s winner is Sam Starks who plays for the men’s university rugby team. Starks made his first team debut for the rugby team on Wednesday as they edged to their first win of the season over Hartpury 2nds.

And in the 22-14 win Starks, a fresher, bagged himself a hat-trick of tries which, in rugby, is a fantastic achievement whatever position you play – increasingly impressive as Starks is a front row forward.

Alessio Morteo from Taekwondo and Charlotte Brass from the road cycling team were this weeks’ runners-up.

Congratulations to Sam for being crowned this weeks’ Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone on Wednesday evening after a BUCS game to Elin Harding via https://www.cardiffstudents.com/activities/au/athlete-of-the-week/