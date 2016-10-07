Early season struggle for Welsh clubs

It has been a season to forget so far for Wales’ major football clubs. Gair Rhydd Sport takes a look at what has gone wrong for Swansea City, Cardiff City, Newport County and Wrexham AFC so far this campaign.

SWANSEA CITY

By Will Lloyd.

THE 3rd of October is Francesco Guidolin birthday and, this year, it was also the day he was sacked by Swansea City.

Swansea have gained four points from a possible 21 this season and sit 17th in the Premier League table, above West Ham and the relegation zone only on goal difference. With Guidolin gone, Bob Bradley was the surprise appointment by the Swans, beating the favourite Ryan Giggs to the job.

The fixture list has been a key reason to Swansea’s poor start to the season. A seemingly straightforward start, facing two promoted teams in the form of Burnley and Hull, brought a victory and a defeat. Losses to Manchester City, Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and a draw with Chelsea are not embarrassing considering the level of opponent and do corroborate the opinion that Guidolin’s sacking is harsh.

However, the limited impact of the Italian’s signings provides a different perspective. Borja Bastón was a club record signing at £15.5 million and has played only 109 minutes in the league, making no significant impact.

Missing out on Joe Allen was also a significant blow. The Welsh international was coming off a brilliant summer at Euro 2016 and a return to Swansea would have improved both the performance of the team as well as the mood of the fans

Furthermore, the sale of captain Ashley Williams meant that Swansea’s disappointing transfer business has contributed hugely to their poor start to the season.

Swansea have moved away from their stylish and patient brand of football and become nervous and uninspired. Bob Bradley becomes the first American to manage in the Premier League and has a difficult job on his hands. With the gargantuan amounts of money flying around the league this season, nearly all teams have improved while Swansea have stood still. If their fortunes don’t pick up soon then a relegation battle and a very long season is on the cards.

CARDIFF CITY

By Daniel Heard.

Well, where to begin? The axe has finally fallen on Paul Trollope. After just eleven games in charge, the former Wales first-team coach was sacked by Cardiff on Tuesday following a run of shocking results. Just one home win so far this season, curtesy of two own goals from a Blackburn defender, and a minus eleven goal difference sees Trollope shown the door with City sat second-bottom of the Championship table, with only Rotherham, the only other team so far the Bluebirds have picked up maximum points against, below them. He oversaw the worse start to a campaign in twelve years, a run which included four successive home defeats for the first time since 2008.

Trollope’s assistant, former Cardiff manager Lennie Lawrence, and performance director Ryland Morgans have also left the club. The decision to relieve him of his duties comes only a day after Swansea did the same with Francisco Guidolin, and only a week after Newport’s Warren Feeney.

After missing a chunk of pre-season due to his involvement with the national team at Euro 2016, he began with a 0-0 draw away to Birmingham City on the opening day, and his side showed some promise. Adopting the same 3-5-2 formation favoured by Wales, he looked to replicate their success in France at club level. A 0-2 home defeat to QPR though soon afterwards cast some doubt over his tactics. These were only further intensified by losses to Reading, Norwich, Preston, Leeds and Derby, with only a draw at Fulham, a rare away win at Rotherham and that unimpressive victory over Blackburn putting points on the board. His final game in charge saw City fall 2-0 to Burton, while they were dumped out of the League Cup by his former side Bristol Rovers back in August.

In fairness to him though, it was never going to be easy to try and implement his own style of play on a fortnight of pre-season. It didn’t help that he was expected to reach the Play-Offs at least, only to see captain and star player David Marshall sold days before the transfer deadline. He signed young Welsh internationals Jazz Richards and Emyr Huws, and brought in Ricky Lambert, a former England international, in an attempt to solve City’s worrying lack of goals. Star turns from last season, like Lex Immers and Joe Ralls, have failed to convince so far, while striker Freddy Gounongbe is yet to score for the Bluebirds. It’s telling that the top scorer in the Belgian top flight is a player on loan from Cardiff, who can’t find the net for love nor money.

NEWPORT COUNTY AFC

By Mark Wyatt.



Bottom of the table, without a win since early August and manager-less. It’s not pretty reading for Newport County fans at this current point of the season and there aren’t many people left to point the finger at. Two losses in just four days saw former Cardiff City and Swansea City striker Warren Feeney lose his job at the helm of The Exiles and alongside him his assistant Andy Todd left the club also.

Coaches Sean McCarthy and James Bittner are in charge until a replacement for Feeney can be found but with games coming thick and fast for Newport fans will be hoping that the new boss is found sooner rather than later.

Feeney became the second managerial casualty since the football league returned but Newport are yet to play a game since then, their match against Stevenage postponed last week due to a waterlogged pitch.

A change of manager and a fresh philosophy may just be what the doctor ordered for Newport, their run of eight games without a win across all competitions being the defining factor for Feeney losing his job. T

he writing has been on the wall for a while now it seems for the team, finishing 22nd in League Two last year shows how the problems at the club are much more long-term than expected. What fans will hope for now is a swift appointment of a manager who can change the fortunes of the club as we approach the challenging winter where Newport will play games up to three times a week in a packed schedule.

WREXHAM AFC

By Abbie Andrews.

AS the oldest football club in Wales, and with over one hundred years of playing experience, you would have thought Wrexham A.F.C would be near the top of the National League table this season. However, their current position of 11th in the table displays quite the opposite result. So what has gone so wrong for the Red Dragons?

Mickey Thomas, previous midfielder for the team, believes it is the selection of certain players this season and, most importantly, Gary Mills as manager. Speaking to online newspaper The Leader, Thomas voiced his disappointment. “The players aren’t good enough,” he said. “The change in personnel, and 18 players coming in, what Gary has on board for me is not the quality necessary to get out of this division.”

As a dedicated fan, it could be hard to agree with Thomas, but after seeing a number of losses to teams such as Woking, who are currently 20th in the league, you would probably have a weak argument.

It would be great to see a sudden comeback from a Welsh favourite, and they have at least started off October well with a victory over Boreham Wood. Hopefully, this will be the turn around the team need in at least securing a top ten position in the league.

With plenty of the season still remaining, Wrexham will no doubt have high hopes of mounting a late push for the National League play-offs.

They have yet to make the top five since 2013, when they narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Football League for the third successive season.

Supporters at the Racecourse Ground will certainly be hoping the 2016/17 season does not fizzle out into disappointment like each of the last two campaigns.