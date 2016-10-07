Allardyce out as England manager

Gair Rhydd Sport investigate the turn of events which saw Sam Allardyce leave his post after just one game in charge

By Paul Hilleard

On September 27, The Telegraph released a report on ex-England Manager Sam Allardyce negotiating a £400,000 deal to help advise a Far East firm on how to “get around” FA rules on player transfers, through the use of third parties. This kind of deal is often referred to as a ‘bung’ – an unauthorised and undisclosed payment to a club manager or any other decision maker within a club to ‘grease’ a deal. In other words, a secret financial incentive to make a transfer happen.

In the secret footage, we see Allardyce dining with undercover reporters disguised as businessmen, where he claims that it was “not a problem” to bypass the rules introduced by the FA in 2008 around third party ownership. The rules were put in place with aims to stop companies from owning a stake in a footballer and are recognised worldwide by FIFA since 2015. Instead of retreating from the foul play, Allardyce began revealing how a number of agents and other middlemen have been breaking these rules “all the time”. He goes on to stress the importance of owning both the player and the player’s agent. By doing this you buy the players’ economic rights and you make the maximum amount of money.

Agents are estimated to take around £150m per year from the English game, directly and indirectly from players and clubs, most of that legally. But with such riches at stake, and cuts from some £1.5bn of transfer deals per year up for grabs, there is clear potential for agents and other middlemen, in some cases, to make secret and illegal subsequent payments to third parties to help them seal transfers. Every pound of unnecessary spend is inevitably passed on to supporters through inflation-busting ticket prices.

This revelation comes just weeks after reports that the former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is facing another corruption investigation after the ethics committee of world football’s governing body announced it was opening proceedings against him and his key lieutenants Jérôme Valcke and Markus Kattner. The committee’s investigatory chamber will look into possible violations of FIFA’s rulebook that relate to bribery, conflicts of interest and general conduct, while Kattner faces a further charge related to a breach of confidentiality.

Allardyce made a “whole hearted apology” as he left his post by mutual agreement on September 27 – just 67 days after taking charge. He leaves after serving only one game, a 1-0 victory over Slovakia, taking with him over £500,000 of the initial £6 million, two-year contract he signed. The 61-year-old claimed that this was a “victory for entrapment”. The FA will now investigate and Allardyce may face a fine, ban or jail (if the police expect criminal activity). George Graham is the only manager to have been caught taking ‘bungs’, leading to him being sacked as manager of Arsenal in 1995. Although Allardyce jumped before he was pushed, he seems to have got off lightly with his pockets full.

It’s time for football to drop the corrupt baggage of men like Allardyce, Blatter, Valcke and Kattner if they want to hold on to the title of “The Beautiful Game”. Transparency is key, not a fog of deceit. But it seems things will not get any clearer any time soon, as The Telegraph have released more undercover film where agents name eight current or recent Premier League managers who they say were known for taking ‘bungs’. The names of these managers have not yet been released.