Student Sleepout held to raise awareness for homelessness!

By Kelly Marlow

In the last year over 7,500 people spent at least on night on the streets in the U.K. People may be homeless for the first time and not know what help is available. They might have left emergency accommodation because they didn’t feel comfortable or safe. Or, sadly, with charities and support services stretched to their limit, they may have been turned away from a hostel that has run out of spaces.

If you had no family or friends help you, what would you do? Try to go unnoticed in the corner of the pub until closing time? Walk the streets all night? Find somewhere that seems safe and hope you can get some sleep?

It is a daunting thought, and Cardiff Volunteering organised a Student Sleepout on October 7th to raise awareness of this issue. Students were invited to camp outside the Students’ Union with nothing but a pillow, sleeping bag and whatever bed they were able to build from cardboard boxes.

From 7pm, camps were set up at the bottom of the stairs. There was basic hot drinks and refreshments, similar to what you would be provided with at an emergency accommodation service. From midnight, you’ll bed down and try to cope with a cold October night. A basic breakfast and a Student Sleepout t-shirt were awarded as prizes for those who made it to 7 a.m.

Those who raised £50 or more was a Student Sleepout Hoody and some goodies, with all funds raised going directly towards the projects with run to support local homelessness charities. Go to cardiffstudents.com/sleepout to learn more about the project.

The Student Sleepout on 7th October gave students a bit of insight to life on the streets, and hopefully an even greater appreciation of the roof over their heads – even if the kitchen’s a mess and the boiler plays up.

Please visit our fundraising page https://mydonate.bt.com/events/studentsleepout