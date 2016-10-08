Coleman and Bale want focus ahead of Georgia match

By Mark Wyatt

Gareth Bale and Chris Coleman both emphasised the importance of home fixtures in the World Cup qualification when they addressed the media ahead of Sunday’s match against Georgia.

Coleman confirmed Joe Allen would miss the match but highlighted they had enough strength in depth to cover the loss.

“We really need him next month. So from between now and then what he does is going to be very important”.

After picking up four points in Group D so far Wales remain one of the front-runners to qualify for the Russia World Cup after their impressive showing at EURO 2016.

Real Madrid winger Bale, 27, stressed that despite losing both Joe Allen and Aaron Ramsey to injury there would still be a strong team on the pitch.

“We’re a unit, we’re a team, we keep working together no matter whose injured”.

After his long throw-in caused mayhem for Austria in the week, Bale inevitably was questioned if this would become a regular tactic for Wales after it’s success had been hailed by teammate Neil Taylor.

“I’ll see what the manager says I think, if it’s something that can help us win the game, like it did in Vienna, then perfect we’ll use it. I suppose it’s another weapon we’ve got now and if we have to use it we will”

Chris Coleman spoke about the team spirit in the current situation, claiming that “nobodies ever done us a favour, we look after our own business”.

His attitude shows off a new look Wales, who have improved massively under his tenure as manager. He mentioned how key focus would be to advancing to Russia in 2018 and that he has reminded his squad to take it ‘one game at a time’.

“The fourth and fifth games don’t exist, we are only focused on tomorrow night for now”

Chris Coleman and his team will take on Georgia on Sunday at 5pm. Gair Rhydd Sport will be bringing coverage live from the Cardiff City Stadium.