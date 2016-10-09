Wales frustrated at home to Georgia

Wales 1-1 Georgia

By James Lloyd at the Cardiff City Stadium

Wales were left to rue a below-par second-half performance as they drew 1-1 at home to a stubborn Georgia side to dent their World Cup Qualification hopes.

Georgia, ranked 127 places below Wales in the world rankings, frustrated the home team with a smart second-half effort that saw them cause Wales all sorts of problems.

Gareth Bale scored the Reds’ goal with a header before Tornike Okriashvili nodded in to level the game in the 57th minute.

Wales made the better start and six minutes in went close to opening the scoring. Andy King’s low, driven cross fell inches away from a sliding Bale who couldn’t connect.

But minutes later Wales found the breakthrough. A slick, one touch move led to a corner-kick as Joe Ledley found an umarked Bale who jumped the highest in the area to head home.

A combination of Wales taking their foot off the pedal and a burst of confidence from Georgia led to the visitors enjoying a healthy middle-period to the game.

Valeri Kazaishvili skewed their first effort wide, but soon after Jano Ananidze’s curling free-kick had Wales panicking.

King had a shot parried away by Giorgi Loria just before half-time.

After the break, it was Georgia who looked the more threatening. Okriashvili saw his shot scuffed past the post before finding the equaliser minutes later.

A teasing cross from the left-flank met the unmarked forward who coolly nodded past Wayne Hennessey in the Wales net.

The hosts responded positively as Bale went close with another dipping free-kick. But, Georgia came knocking once more and should have done better with their chances.

First Ananidze saw his fizzing shot saved smartly by Hennessey before Mchedlidze squandered a golden opportunity after going through one on one.

Kazaishvili thought he scored the match-winner but his curling effort from the edge of the box struck the cross bar and bobbled wide.

Bale and Hal Robson-Kanu had late efforts but neither caused Loria any problems.

