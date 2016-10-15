Wales drop to third after two consecutive draws

By Jack Cutler

Fresh off the back of their best ever major tournament display at Euro 2016, and having thrashed Moldova 4-0 on their return, Wales headed into the latest international break high on confidence. However, results over the past week mean Welsh fans could be forgiven for feeling slightly disappointed.

Chris Coleman’s side started well with a creditable 2-2 draw in Austria, a result which they should ultimately be happy with. The game could not have started any better for Wales and Joe Allen, as he thumped in a fantastic, left-footed volley from 25 yards out in the 22nd minute. Allen is in fantastic form for Stoke City at the moment, despite their languishing position, and his confidence showed with a memorable strike.

Six minutes later, however, his Stoke teammate Marko Arnautovic headed in the equaliser from close range. An outrageous pass from David Alaba picked out his clever run, and the midfielder coolly nodded past Wayne Hennessey. The Wales midfield could be questioned for failing to pressure Alaba in the build-up as his perfect pass unlocked the defence.

The setback did not stop Wales as Gareth Bale’s newly discovered weapon, his long throw in, was launched into the box and flicked on by Sam Vokes. James Chester was well-placed to try and divert the ball into the net, and although Robert Almer pulled off a great save the ball ricocheted off Kevin Wimmer and into the net.

The goal came right on the stroke of half time, much to Wales’ delight, but frustratingly their good work was soon undone. A poor pass from Joe Allen, intended for James Chester, was miss controlled, allowing Arnautovic to pounce and make it 2-2 with a cool finish.

Whilst there was an element of frustration after twice leading, the draw can be considered a good result for Wales. On the other hand, their next game at home to Georgia turned out to be a big disappointment.

They once again got off to a flyer, with Bale expertly heading in from a Joe Ledley corner. For the most part, Wales remained in control during the first half and Georgia’s only real chance came from a set piece as a neat free kick clipped the top of the bar. After the break, however, things all changed. Wales were not as crisp and compact and Georgia saw their chance to sneak back into the game. It became a far more even and open game in the second half and Georgia thoroughly deserved their equaliser. After nice play down the left wing, the ball was whipped in and Tornike Okriashvili headed back across Hennessey to find the back of the net.

After scoring the equaliser, the visitors squandered a glorious opportunity to take the lead when Levan Mchedlidze shot wide after a swift counter-attack when he was one on one with the keeper. In the dying minutes, Kazaishvili’s powerful shot from 20 yards cannoned into the crossbar as Wales were left relieved to avoid further punishment.

Wales did apply pressure in spells, but they missed the flair of Allen and Ramsey. Coleman gave everything with his substitutions, but the Euro 2016 hero Hal Robson-Kanu, plus David Cotterill and Emyr Huws, did not offer enough.

After seeing their World Cup qualification hopes dealt an early blow, Wales will be back in action at home to Serbia on November 12. Coleman will no doubt hope for a stronger squad at his disposal and hopefully a much more positive result.