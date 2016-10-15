Cardiff Marathon delayed to 2018

The Cardiff Marathon planned for April 2017 has been put back by 12 months.

After the huge success of the Cardiff Half Marathon, organisers Run 4 Wales announced they would be hosting their first full marathon next year.

But they have now revealed the race will not take place until April 2018 to allow more time to plan a suitable route.

The increase in distance to 26.2 miles brings about a number of logistical issues such as road closures around the area.

Run4Wales Chief Executive Matt Newman nonetheless believes the ground-breaking event will be worth the wait.

He told the BBC: “Rather than try to stage the event in 2017, we feel it is more important to provide the perfect course for runners of all abilities.

“There are a number of opportunities that need to be further explored in order to deliver an iconic route for the runners to enjoy.

“Having fully explored all the possibilities with Cardiff Council and Vale of Glamorgan Council regarding the best possible route we have decided not to rush things.

“It is obvious there is a huge desire from the running community within Wales and beyond for a quality marathon event.

Cardiff Bay will instead host an event in April in order to cater for runners in the area after 22,000 people took part in the Half Marathon earlier in the month.

Newman continued: “In the meantime, there will be an event in April 2017 that will give everyone a flavour of what we want to deliver a year later.

“This will include training events at venues around the course, information for runners and a general build up to what we hope can become a huge day in the Welsh sporting calendar.”

The Cardiff Half Marathon on October 2 proved to be a roaring success in terms of both participation and competition.

There were a record-breaking number of runners whilst course records were broken in both the men’s and women’s races in near-perfect conditions.

Kenya’s Shadrack Kibet Korir and Violah Jepchumba won the men’s and women’s races respectively after seeing off stern competition in a strong field.

Welsh Half-Marathon Champion Dewi Griffiths finished in a creditable eighth place whilst Ebbw Vale’s Richie Powell won the men’s wheelchair race.

It is hoped the jump to a full marathon will add to Cardiff’s growing reputation as a venue for elite long-distance running.

The city also hosted the World Half Marathon Championship last year and is now looking to complement the London Marathon as one of the top races in the UK.

The 2017 Cardiff Half Marathon has already been announced to take place on October 1 next year and is sure to once again generate a high level of interest.