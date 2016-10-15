Cardiff boxing event postponed

Welsh boxing fans have been left frustrated after Frank Warren’s October 22 card at the Motorpoint Arena was put back to November 26.

Rhondda-based fighter Liam Williams had been due to defend his British Super-Welterweight title against Ahmet Patterson whilst WBO World Middleweight Champion Billy Joe Saunders was scheduled to take on Artur Akakov.

But both fighters picked up injuries on the same day last week leaving promoter Warren with little choice except to postpone the event.

Williams, 24, won his crown with a dominant 1st round stoppage of Kris Carslaw in 2015 and defended his belt in memorable fashion with an exhilarating 11th round stoppage of the unbeaten Gary Corcoran in July.

His stunning success over Corcoran in Cardiff earned him a wealth of admirers to set up a huge encounter with highly-rated Londoner Patterson.

Although he is a mandatory challenger, Patterson has won all of his 17 professional bouts and will be sure to offer Williams a stern test in front of his home crowd.

Whilst the Welshman will no doubt be frustrated to face a month-long wait before their showdown, he is nonetheless in a good place following his eye-catching victory against Corcoran.

He scooped the Boxing Writers’ Young Boxer of the Year award earlier this month and moved up to third in the WBO World Rankings.

As he closes in on a World title fight, his eagerly anticipated encounter with Patterson could be a crucial moment in his blossoming career.

Saunders, meanwhile, was a late addition to the card after Chris Eubank Jr pulled out of a bout with Tommy Langford due to an elbow injury.

The 27-year-old was due to defend his World title for the first time after defeating Andy Lee by majority decision back in 2015.

However, a muscle injury has prevented him from taking part and left Warren lamenting his misfortune when organising a bumper night of boxing in the Welsh capital.

In a statement on his website, frankwarren.com, he said: “We have obviously not had a lot of luck with this event, first of all being let down by Chris Eubank Jnr and now the two main fights on a card falling out on the same day.

“We have no choice but to postpone the card to a month later so everyone is given time to recover.

“I apologise to the fans for any inconvenience this may cause. It is extremely frustrating as the event is already essentially sold out and we were all geared up for a cracking night of boxing on the 22nd October in Cardiff.”

Tickets purchased for the original October 22 date will remain valid for the restaging.