Can lyrics be literature?

Bob Dylan has been awarded this years Nobel Prize for Literature, is this a step forward or a step too far?

FOR by Rachael Hutchings

The Nobel Prize for Literature, the world’s most prestigious award in this category, is presented annually to an author (from any country) who is said to, in the words of the award’s creator Alfred Nobel, produced ‘the most outstanding work of literature in an ideal direction’. By definition, literature refers to any written works, especially those considered of superior or eternal creative and artistic merit. With this in mind Bob Dylan’s influential song-writing talent seems to me an extremely worthy champion of this year’s Nobel Prize. Some people have argued that songwriting or lyrics cannot be considered “literature” in the classical sense, but literature as we know it today has it’s roots in Bard’s and epic poetry, which would have been read aloud (often with music), so this claim is completely unfounded. Dylan has been omnipresent as not only a performer, but as a writer for over five decades. His work has been significant for both music and culture since the 1960s. Lyrically, Dylan is leaps and bounds ahead of the rest in his genre. With early songs such as The Times They Are a-Changing and Blowin’ in the Wind becoming the soundtrack to both anti-war and civil rights movements in America it is evident that he is, and always was, fervent and passionate when it came to putting his beliefs into lyrics for the public to read and hear about.

As Bob Dylan’s career progressed, his work began to incorporate a lot more metaphysical concepts, social and literary ideas and also political inspirations. Undoubtedly his work influenced many people, in many ways Dylan was the frontman in popularising the use of story-telling through song. Thus proving that he deserves to be celebrated for his genre-defining approach to lyrics during the counterculture- something which has shaped so much of what we believe and appreciate in society today. Although Dylan is notably the first Nobel Prize for Literature winner to be honoured for song-writing specifically, his writing capabilities have extended further. Since 1994 he has also published six books including Tarantula: a work of poetry, supplementing a demonstration of his commitment to literature, and the arts on a whole. I think that it is fundamental that Bob Dylan’s recognition as this year’s prize winner is progressive. This success is the first of its kind and couldn’t have possibly been awarded to somebody with more direction, flare and desire as an artist by all classifications.

AGAINST by Elizabeth Mills

Last week Bob Dylan won the Noble Prize for Literature, which certainly gave meaning to his lyrics ‘the times are a changing’. Many greeted his achievement with applause yet others have been left questioning what can truly be defined as literature. It seems that this prestigious award may have undermined literary finesse, emphasised by the fact that he is yet to respond to the Swedish Academy.

The first given Oxford English Dictionary definition of ‘literature’ is in fact, ‘Familiarity with letters or books; knowledge acquired from reading or studying books’. This highlights that the word ‘literature’ is rooted in the scholarly. Despite Dylan’s employment of some literary techniques in his lyrics, it is rarely ‘read’ or ‘studied’ and therefore does not correlate with the true meaning of literature. (I hardly think the simile ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ is Nobel Prize worthy, I probably wrote something similar when I was in year nine.)

However, early literature is in fact rooted oral tradition. For example, knowledge of written literature was often passed on through language rather than study, emphasising its auditory and often musical quality. In this case, it could be argued that Dylan is worthy of his award as his work is still literary just as the literature once shared through oral tradition was too. Sara Danius, the secretary of the Swedish Academy, stated that Dylan was similar to Homer and Sappho, ‘they wrote poetic texts that were meant to be listened to, that were meant to be performed, often with instruments’. Although contemporary lyrics are often worthy of analysis, I hardly think they should be categorised with such acclaimed classical poetic works.

But what defines literature as literature? This question recalls the art of Duchamp who asked what makes art, art (and helped rework its traditional meanings). Dylan’s win could be responding to this and as such revolutionise literature’s conventions, possibly even expanding literature’s audience. Nevertheless, his win seems to cheapen highly respectable literature. Dylan’s lyrics are supposedly poetical and he is said to get his name from Dylan Thomas (so we should probably be supporting him in Wales). But should Bob Dylan’s work really be valued in the same light as great poets like Dylan Thomas?

His stereotypical protest lyrics do not seem to hold the literary quality of the canonical literary greats, and thus, his fame seems to have taken the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.