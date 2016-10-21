The Inspire Project

Students from various South West Universities launch Medical Research Journal

A number of students from the medical, dentistry and veterinary schools of Bristol, Cardiff, Exeter and Plymouth University have combined forces to launch a new journal. The journal showcases original student research undertaken in world-renowned laboratories and clinic by fellow students at the University.

The ‘INSPIRE Student Health Sciences Research Journal’ is produced by a team of student editors from the four universities. The journal is a collaborative project under the nationwide INSPIRE scheme which is funded by the Wellcome Trust and administered by the Academy of Medical Sciences.

The Wellcome Trust is a funding body which according to their website helps “14,000 people in more than 70 countries, [aiming] to spend £5 billion helping thousands of curious, passionate people all over the world explore ideas in science, population health, medical innovation, the humanities and social sciences and public engagement”.

The national INSPIRE scheme aims to encourage student doctors, dentists and vets to consider a career in research, and encourages publication of their work. According to their website: since 2013 when the scheme began “the southwest partnership has supported more than 70 vacation studentships as well as prize awards”.

This support combined with local matched funding, has enabled medical students to carry out projects under the supervision of senior scientists and clinicians.

In 2015 representatives of the four Universities invited students to make applications for senior editors and student peer reviewers and after that the idea of the journal being student specific was presented. Resulting in a completely student run journal, with all articles and editing done by students.

Commenting on the journal 3rd Year Cardiff Medical Student Alice Cavannah said “I think Inspire provides a unique opportunity for younger medical students to get involved in research early on, something which isn’t easily accessible at our stage”

She then added “the fact that the journal is edited and selected by other students, makes the content more relevant and tailored to younger years, making the prospect of reading a scientific paper less daunting”.

Jo Winder, another 3rd Year Medic also commented on the positives of the journal stating:

“Research and getting articles published is a very daunting prospect as a medical student…

we are told that to get a choice of the jobs we want, we have to publish research.. but we aren’t given much guidance as to how to go about it. [getting published] straight into renowned journals is near impossible so having a stepping stone is a really great idea to introduce to medical students”.

Jo went on to add “ It’s a good way to inspire people as we get to see what our peers are doing, a lot of the best research projects are collaborations between people with varying ideas and [Inspire] provides a great platform to allow that process”.

The first issue is available online and included papers about the stress and pressure put on neurosurgeons, efforts to tackle maternal death numbers in India and the interesting concept of tooth donation.

If you’re looking to get involved then add them on Facebook @InspireStudentHealthSciencesResearchJournal or email them at inspirestudentjournal@gmail.com.