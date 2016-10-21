Art Society Update

By rachael popplewell, art pres(edited by me, pics lifted from fb group)

The creative minds of art society have been having a strong couple of weeks, starting with Give it a Go sessions to launch the new year. They held a number of games, including many artists’ favourite- the blind portrait drawing. Draw the person in front of you- but only look at them, not the paper you’re drawing onto.

There was a version of Pictionary that got a little chaotic, as players were challenged to playu not just with a board, but running ar4ound the room. After that came the “combination” game, with people drawing a different part of a body each- without having any idea exactly what the others in their group have drawn.

The next Give it a Go was DIY room decorations, crafting and painting a number of things to spice up rooms including dream catchers and painted canvasses for people to bring home. There was a massive turn-out for this one.

The society has also been able to regularly run sketch club, where a good mix of people meet, of all abilities, to draw to prompts once a week at the students union. The time for this is arranged via the Art Society Facebook group. Some of the best efforts are shown alongside this article.

Next in the committee’s plans are a joint exhibition with the photography society, and a Halloween themed session next week, carving pumpkins and making origami bats. If you manage to pick up Gair Rhydd on Monday, check their Facebook as they are planning a painting session that very afternoon.