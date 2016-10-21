Society Spotlight: SAGS and CUMC at Boulders

The Scout and Guide Society and Mountaineering Club coincidentally held a joint trip to the climbing centre

This had to be intentional, surely? A sport club and a society getting together to arrange a Give it a Go to one of the best days out in Cardiff? But no- it was purely coincidental and largely separate.

Boulders, for those freshers who may not be aware of it, and may not have seen their massive advert currently adorning the walk to Lidl from the ASSL, is a climbing centre here in Cardiff. Inside you’ll find walls full of colourful handholds, ropes already attached ready to start climbing. Some walls are easier than others of course, with the more challenging sloping backwards so that you need to have a little more faith in your arm strength. It’s just £5 for students to climb on Wednesdays but of course that doesn’t include equipment- which is where membership of these two societies might come in handy.

Charlotte from Mountaineering fastened us to some ropes and harnesses and got us kitted out in some old climbing shoes. We approached the easy climbing walls. I scarpered up (I’d done it before) but getting down was a little harder. Once I got the hang of the abseiling technique (push off the wall with your legs pretty much straight) I had no difficulty. The girls with me didn’t have much experience and were initially a little cautious. They soon got into the groove (or, well, the handholds) and started to really enjoy themselves. More than a few people at the session told me they would definitely join up now they had tried it.

After mastering the basics we tried a few mind-games on the wall. Following a coloured route, only using the hand and foot holds of a certain colour, turned out to be a fun cerebral as well as physical challenge. There’s a lot of swinging, rotating your whole body. After that we tried a hand-free challenge, where you can’t touch a handhold, only press yourself up against the wall. This is a real test of leg strength.

Finally there was some more relaxed climbing in the “bouldering” area, for which Boulders no doubt prides itself considering the name. This means harness free climbing, where giving up often means climbing back down or safely falling onto a soft mat.

Both clubs enjoyed themselves, and all the Give it a Go-ers no doubt had sore shoulders the next day as they logged onto the SU website to sign up.

SSAGS have regular lunchtime socials at 12 every Wednesday at the SU Lodge, CUMC have weekly pub meetings in Koko Gorillaz every Monday at 7:45, where people can sign up to go on climbing trips to places like Boulders.