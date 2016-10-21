Gair Rhydd survey reveals three quarters of students unaware of free eye tests

Final year students must do 18 tests to pass their optometry degree

By Tom Morris

A Gair Rhydd survey has revealed that three quarters of students do not know that Cardiff University’s Optometry department offers sight and contact lens tests by third year students free of charge to the general public – including students.

Out of the respondents to a poll carried out by Gair Rhydd at the Students Union on Wednesday October 12, 45 per cent knew where the Optometry school is located, yet only 25 per cent knew they could get a free eye test there. Only 8 per cent of respondents were aware that the third year optometry students who perform the tests could fail their degree if they do not manage to carry out the required eighteen sight tests before the end of the year.

Optometry students not only receive their degree from Cardiff University and the UK-wide College of Optometrists upon completing their three year programme, but also need to enter a pre-registration programme to become a fully qualified optician. Third year Optometry student Ashleigh Wood told us that third years have to pass forty “primary care” competency checkboxes as well as twenty contact lens competencies throughout their eighteen sight tests to be eligible for the pre-registration contracts with companies such as Specsavers. These three year placements then enable graduates to become fully qualified opticians with the General Optical Council, giving them the freedom to set up their own opticians’ practices and related activities.

The Optometry clinic offers sight tests with professionals all year round, but in term time the students do eye tests on the general public free of charge. The tests are then checked by a fully qualified supervisor to ensure that the student’s judgement is correct and the patient gets a legitimate diagnosis. The school hopes that as the tests are free they may attract people who do not currently have regular eye tests as they may be able to detect a problem that has only recently begun to develop.

Emma Daniel Davies, manager at the student eye clinic where tests take place, told us that the free price of the sight tests did not mean they were of poor quality. She also told us that tests are a “very positive experience for patients” and that it is “very occasionally some patients have to go before the end of the test.” People dropping out of tests partway through are the main reason why optometry students could lack 18 completed tests by the end of the year and fail to get onto the General Optical Council pre-registration programme. It is very rare that a student would be in need of extra patients, as there are 21 weeks in which the third year students are at the eye clinic and they only need to do 18 tests in total. Last year, one student was left without a patient and had to do a final eye test on the very last week of term, but this was the closest to failure any of the students came.

However, when our correspondent undertook a sight test for the purposes of this article, despite getting a correct professional judgement at the end, it took slightly longer than expected- so set aside more than an hour just in case if going for a test. Ashleigh Wood told us that students improve throughout the year, so during spring term it should take about an hour and thirty minutes but most students improve their speed as the weeks go by so should take about 45 minutes after Christmas. Emma Daniel Davies hastened to add that, “As a thank you for sitting for our Final Year Students, we will give you 20 per cent off your spectacle lenses.”

The Optometry School is clearly having difficulty advertising these tests to the general public, which raises a question of whether the services should be advertised more, perhaps in the Students Union. The other question is whether, by not advertising the service more widely throughout campus, the University is failing in its obligation to help third year Optometry students pass their course and get onto a pre-registration course.

Students wishing to take advantage of the free service at the Optometry school should read the website at http://www.cardiff.ac.uk/optometrists/eye-tests/student-clinic-appointments