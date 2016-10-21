Blues make it two from two in Challenge Cup

By Gareth Axenderrie

Danny Wilson hailed his side’s clinical attack from first phase play as the Cardiff Blues recorded their second straight victory at home to Pau.

“It’s nice when you can go out there and the backs score three tries off first-phase set piece plays”, said the Head Coach.

“That shows a mixture to our game. I thought the boys played really well.” He added: “We talked about the bonus point, but we had a good nine minutes of defending on our line.”

Cory Allen scored a brace of tries with Blaine Scully scoring the other.

An air of expectation made way for a minute of sadness and reflection prior to kick off, as a crowd of 6,960 fell silent to remember the 144 people who lost their lives in the Aberfan disaster fifty years ago today, and the tragic passing last weekend of Munster legend Anthony Foley.

It didn’t take the home side long to get going under a cold clear sky as Scully barged his way over in the corner with three minutes on the clock following a clean break by Allen.

The French visitors, who narrowly lost to Bath last week, woke from their slumber soon after however, as a series of penalties to touch resulted in captain Daniel Ramsay crashing over from five meters out.

A Shingler penalty pushed the Blues’ lead beyond two scores mid-way through the half, but it was the away side who ended the first period in the ascendency.

Pau’s forwards carried the ball hard at the Blues’ line after referee JP Doyle awarded them a succession of offside penalties. As attacking numbers lined up on the outside, the Blues managed to stifle the ball at the breakdown to bring the half to a close, maintaining their eight point lead.

The home side came out firing in the second half, as an attacking five-meter scrum provided a great attacking platform for Shingler to put Allen through at the posts.

With a little breathing space, the second half threatened to open up. A clean break from Macauley Cook set up a period of pressure that resulted in man of the match Allen crossing for his second try. Shingler obliged with the conversion before departing to a standing ovation with Gethin Jenkins.

Despite the crowd baying for a final try to earn a bonus point, the Blues faced a final ten minute assault as they were pinned to their own line by a relentless Pau attack. After a series of valiant last ditch tackles, Pau finally crossed through Bastien Pourailly.

The 27-12 victory sees the Blues top of Pool 4 after two games. They head back into Pro 12 action next Friday against the Scarlets at the Arms Park, before back to back fixtures in the Challenge Cup against Bath in December.