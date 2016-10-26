Hoilett hails Warnock impact

By Rich Jones

Cardiff City winger Junior Hoilett has hailed the impact new boss Neil Warnock has had on the club.

The Bluebirds have picked up seven points from their opening three games under Warnock, following up an impressive local derby win over Bristol City with a draw against Sheffield Wednesday and away victory over Nottingham Forest.

Hoilett, who was signed as a free agent just days after Warnock took the job at the Cardiff City Stadium, played a crucial role in their Severnside Derby triumph on his debut.

The 26-year-old has revealed how the decision to reunite with his former QPR boss in the Welsh capital was a “no brainer”.

He believes the impact of Warnock has already become evident in their play and is backing a hard-working approach to pay dividends as they look to climb the Championship table.

“I love working under Neil Warnock, so it was a no brainer to come here to Cardiff,” Hoilett said.

“He’s a great manager. It’s great when you have a manager that believes in you and makes you settle in easy in a new atmosphere, new environment.

“It’s good for me as a player to know that the manager is behind me, to give me confidence, and it’s great for the club and the team as you’ve seen with a great start.

“He (Warnock) called me up, and when he did I was 100% ready to go. I’ve worked with him at QPR and he gave me the extra boost there as well.

“It’s just a different atmosphere in training and everything. He brings a different atmosphere around the building, and he makes it clear what he wants.

“He makes it clear that if you fight for him he’ll fight for you. That’s what you need as a manager, to back your players and give everyone confidence to lift people around the building.

“The atmosphere has been magnificent, and you can see how the players ran for each other and worked hard for the manager and the team.

“The minimum we require from each other is to just work hard, put in the extra shift, and the results will follow.

“You could see everyone was giving it their all. Everyone was running the extra yard for each other and putting tackles in.

“We got the result which was what we wanted from a local derby. We stuck to the game plan that the manager set us for the week and it paid off.

“We stood behind the team, worked hard for each other and got the early goal which settled the nerves, got the crowd behind us and pushed us forward.”

Following a strong start to his Cardiff City career, Hoilett has declared he has “more to come” as he regains match sharpness following his spell without a club.

The Canadian added: “It was great to get the first 70 minutes under my belt (against Bristol City. I felt like I put in a great performance and put in a good shift up and down the wings.

“I was delighted, but of course I can only get fitter so there’s more to come.”