Bluebirds skipper Morrison believes new additions will give the club a needed lift

By Shaun Davey

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison believes that Cardiff’s recent mis-fortunes will soon be a thing of the past, after seeing his side go unbeaten in Neil Warnock’s first two games in charge and although the Bluebirds remain in the Championship relegation zone, Morrison firmly believes that Warnock is the right man to lead the welsh sides swift rise up the table.

Speaking exclusively to Gair Rhydd after last weeks’ mid-week draw to Sheffield Wednesday he opened up on and how a buzz is now back in the club and how the additions have given the whole squad a needed kick up the backside.”The last two games are just the start. We’ve got four points from two games which is a good return,” Morrison said.

“It’s been a tough time at the beginning of the season, we’ve got ourselves in a bit of a hole and hopefully the fans can see we’re doing everything we can to get ourselves out of it.”

Since taking over Neil Warnock, 67, has implemented a well disciplined and well drilled defensive unit to the Cardiff back line and the Captain was quick to sing the praises of the newly appointed manager. “Both games this week I think you can see that we have been very solid and difficult to break down and pressed up a good shape.

“He has installed a belief and a solidarity, and we are extremely hard to beat and every knows their jobs, and in the short space of time, he hasn’t had much time to work with us so we can only get better.” Morrison said.

He also stated that he was “100 percent confident “that Cardiff will get out of this situation and highlighted the recent captures of Junior Holiett and Sol Bamba had brought a ‘positive vibe’ to the club. “Its always nice to see new faces coming in as it adds completion for places. The boys have come in and settled nicely and I’m sure the more we spent on the training pitch and more game time they get, they will shine more and more”’ Morrison said.

After the signing of Sol Bamba, who scored on his debut against Bristol City, Morrison highlighted the impact he has made to the squad and how competition for places is fierce considering their poor defensive start to the season. “Personally with Sol coming in, it’s a kick up the bum,” he added. Morrison also reiterated his desire to keep a much-needed clean sheet. Something that Cardiff have not managed since the opening day in August.

“You know if you don’t play well now there’s four centre-halves who are very experienced players and can come in and play in your position”, he added.

The Bluebirds now face three difficult fixtures including a home tie against Wigan Athletic before a daunting trip to St James Park to take on Championship leaders Newcastle.