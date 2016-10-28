UKIP leadership contestants

A brief introduction to UKIP’s potential leaders

By Hannah Woodward

UKIP are set to undergo another leadership contest after Diane James resigned as leader of the party after 18 days into her role. Eight hopefuls have come forward to represent the party; but who are the contenders for the new face of UKIP?

Suzanne Evans

She was UKIP’s former deputy chairwoman, however was blocked from standing in the previous leadership contest, on the grounds of disloyalty towards the party. This decision has since been overturned. Evans has vouched that UKIP is ‘to break free of its hard-right image and set itself firmly in the common sense centre-ground’. Evans supports the policy on adopting an Australian point system, and a hard Brexit. If Evans were to become the new face her ideals would most definitely hold Theresa May’s feet to the fire in terms of Brexit negotiations.

Paul Nuttall



Mr Nuttall has been a MEP since 2009, and suggested he would be able to unite UKIP. Nuttall has suggested that the death penalty should be resurrected for child killers, as well as advocating NHS privatisation. He claims that his UKIP would be the new face of the working class, and as Nuttall is the MEP for the North West of England he could be the man to snatch Labour voters from Corbyn.

Raheem Kassam



Kassam is argued as one of the most fractious hopefuls. Kassam has suggested that someone needs to sort out UKIP with a “big stick”. Kassam has outlined that UKIP should continue to be the driving force behind Brexit, and has pledged to make UKIP ‘great again’. Kassam has come under fire from fellow candidates such as Suzanne Evans who has described him as ‘far right’.

Peter Whittle



He is a former journalist and has been the party’s cultural spokesman for many years. Whittle was UKIP’s candidate in this summer’s London Mayoral Election, only managing to pick up 3.6% of the vote. Whittle has outlined that he will target Labour voters that are “fed up” with Corbyn.

David Kurten

Kurten is a relative newcomer to UKIP, having only been elected as one of the party’s candidates on the London Assembly in May 2016. The former teacher says UKIP appealed to him because of how it was able to challenge the ‘elites in Westminster’. His main policies are ensuring ‘Brexit means Brexit’, ditching the Human Rights Act and ending benefits, welfare and free healthcare’ for those who aren’t ‘genuine refugees’.

John Rees-Evans



Mr Rees-Evans is the final candidate to declare that he is running in the leadership election. Rees-Evans grabbed the headlines in 2014 when he claimed a ‘gay donkey’ tried to rape his horse, he dismissed the comment as ‘playful banter’. He stated UKIP is a ‘party of fighters’ and he was the man to lead.

The new leader of UKIP is to be announced on the 28th November, with Paul Nuttall currently the clear favourite.

