Plaid Cymru PCC calls for cannabis legalisation

By Ellise Nicholls

Cannabis should be legalised, according to Plaid Cymru’s Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones.

The North Wales police boss wants the drug to be legal for medicinal purposes.

He claims the use of cannabis, currently a class B controlled drug, is of “considerable benefit” to sufferers of many illnesses.

Mr Jones, a member of Plaid Cymru and a former inspector in North Wales Police , has sent a letter to politicians across the region to try and judge support for the proposal.

The idea has already been floated by the Durham PCC Ron Hogg, who is a former deputy chief constable, but was rejected by Clwyd West AM Darren Millar.

In a letter Mr Millar, Commissioner Jones requests backing for an All-Party Parliamentary Group for Drug Policy Reform who are spearheading a drive to legalise medicinal cannabis.

In the letter, he stated an All-Party Parliamentary Group for reforming drug policy has provided “strong evidence” that “reform in this field is long overdue”.

He asked politicians to “support this call to legalise medicinal cannabis and help alleviate the pain and suffering of at least 30,000 people across the UK”.

Mr Millar has criticised the move as “reckless” and suggested that it may encourage a “laissez faire” attitude to drugs in the North Wales area.

He said: “As Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, Arfon Jones knows first-hand the damaging effects drugs is having on our communities, so it was with some surprise and disappointment that I received his letter.

“Cannabis, whether used for medicinal or recreational purposes, is a dangerous substance and would have catastrophic consequence to health and society if it was ever legalised.

“How can we in one breath be calling for smoking cessation while advocating the use of cannabis, which is most commonly ingested through smoke inhalation?

“We already have problems with addiction to and the illegal trading of prescription drugs, legalising cannabis would make matters even worse.

“The commissioner’s calls are as reckless as they are misguided, and serve only to cultivate a ruinous laissez faire attitude to drugs, which are already taking their toll on public services and families affected by their use.”