Nuclear Fusion: The Small Gains

By Josh Green

Being able to harness nuclear fusion, which could provide near-unlimited clean, safe and carbon-free energy to the world, has become even more possible after researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) broke a record for maintaining pressures of over twice the pressure of our atmosphere. You are probably thinking how someone even attempts to do nuclear fusion and why someone should care about pressure!

Nuclear fusion is a process in where two atoms fuse together and release energy. This occurs because as the two atoms collide they lose mass which is equivalent to energy being released (thank Einstein and his famous E=MC2 equation there). To be able to scale this idea up, so it could provide net energy to the world’s infrastructure, people have built giant reactors that mimic how the process of nuclear fusion occurs in our own Sun. Now many readers will probably know that the sun is extremely large, extremely hot and has extreme pressure inside of itself.

For a reactor based on Earth to maintain the Sun’s type of nuclear fusion it needs to have a high ‘plasma density’ (so that atoms can hit each other enough so that you get a net energy yield), a high temperature so that atoms can overcome the repulsion between each other (due to the charge) and collide, and that the time that this plasma is confined to is long enough to create this net energy (which is called the confinement time). These three factors are included in the ‘triple-product’ requirement in which pressure is a result of two of the three products.

The pressures generated are a result of temperatures of around 35 million degrees C and the density of the plasma, contained inside the donut-shaped chamber, which contained around 300 trillion fusion reactions a second in this recent record breaking run. The pressure observed in the reaction run has a relationship with how much power can be generated from the reactions occurring. For every doubling of the pressure obtained the power produced increases four fold as power produced increases with the square of the pressure. This means that the pressure of 2.05 atmospheres (so 2.05 times the pressure we experience in our daily lives) that broke the previous record of 1.77 atmospheres would theoretically lead to a 34% increase in power output. These advanced are necessary to obtain net energy outcomes so that we could use nuclear fusion to power our homes.

Challenges that lie ahead is further improving all of the ‘triple product’ requirements such as being able to maintain the dense plasma for longer than the two seconds the record-breaking run managed and being able to innovate on reactor designs like incorporating superconductors that can be used to make high magnetic fields without generating heat or without consuming electricity.