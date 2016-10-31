Gomez sinks Bluebirds

by Mark Wyatt

Cardiff suffered a first defeat under Neil Warnock on Saturday when Wigan snatched a late win at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Jordi Gomez ensured all 3 points would be heading back to Wigan as he tapped in on 86 minutes.

The hosts started the brighter of the two sides, with Anthony Pilkington and Sol Bamba both coming close within 10 minutes.

The first half did not produce the attacking play that Cardiff have been able to call on in their last few games however, with striker Rickie Lambert out injured for the match.

Adam Bogdan in Wigan’s goal had little to do in the 90 minutes, but did produce a stunning one handed save to deny Gunnarsson.

Dan Burn made the most of a foul to slow down the play, and it worked well as the Cardiff players were visually frustrated in the second half.

Sol Bamba came close again midway thorough but his header was poor and glanced wide of the post from a corner.

Cardiff seemed to have closed the game out but a quick counter from Wigan on the left from Craig Davies found David Perkins. His ball across goal found former Swansea striker Jordi Gomez to tap in.

It was tough on Cardiff, who deserved at least a point from the encounter. They played positive football but didn’t create enough clear-cut chances to take anything from a lacklustre game in the Welsh capital.

5 minutes of stoppage time led to some frantic defending for Wigan when Sol Bamba missed another chance, but they did just about enough and now move one point behind Cardiff, who drop to 21st.