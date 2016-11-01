UEFA and FAW set to choose location for new Cardiff maxi-pitch

UEFA and FAW officials are set to decide on a location for a new state-art-of the art artificial playing turf, after a number of Cardiff sites were visited during the last week.

The new maxi-pitch will be built in Cardiff as part of UEFA and the Welsh Football Association’s Champions League final legacy fund, and will follow the example of similar pitches built in previous host cities.

Grange Gardens and The Marl, both parks located in Cardiff’s Grangetown district, are thought to be the preferred location for the project, with both already holding playing facilities.

Speaking to Wales Online, Grangetown councillor Ashley Govier said: “The news that the FAW has secured the Champions League final for Wales has been a fantastic boost to our city.

“Since then, there has been much discussion about the resulting financial boost our city businesses will receive.

“However, the real success of its presence here will be measured by the legacy it leaves for years to come, and as ward members for Grangetown – which neighbours the host ward – we want to ensure that there is a benefit for the youth of Grangetown.”

The news comes after the Football Association of Wales’ chief executive Jonathan Ford announced last year that the FAW would dedicate £500,000 to grassroots football activity in Wales as part of the Champions League’ final legacy.

The pitch will also be part of UEFA’s “ongoing commitment to developing grassroots football in host cities”, with previous pitches being built in Berlin, last season’s host city, Munich, and London – the host cities for the competitions 2012 and 2013 respective finals.

This season’s final takes place on Saturday, June 3rd, with the women’s final taking place two days earlier on Thursday, June 1st. Both games will take place in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.