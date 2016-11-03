Quiz Society’s Mid-Term Quiz

Test your general knowledge, Cardiff street cred and Gair Rhydd loyalty with this killer quiz from the Quiz Society committee.

It’s halfway through the first term which means reading week for some lucky students. We asked Quiz Soc committee to put together a little quiz for some half turn fun. Hope you paid attention to GR #1084!

QUESTIONS

What year was Cardiff University founded? What is the name of the comedian who portrays the popular character Keith Lemon? Double, double toil and trouble! What anatomical part of a dog would you find in the cauldron of Shakespeare’s three witches? For whom does Alfred Pennyworth work for? Also found in table salt, which element of the periodic table gives yellow fireworks their colour? Last week in the Gair Rhydd (Issue 1084): Which musician, who rose to fame in the 1960s, recently won the Nobel Prize in Literature? Danish restaurant Noma recently opened a popup in Sydney. But how much do they charge for their set menu? Sŵn Festival collaborated with Cardiff University to launch what in Castle Arcade? Last week’s issue highlighted the concerns that students have with bouncers in which club? Cardiff University health students contributed to a new journal recently. What is special about this publication? How many corgis does the queen currently have? The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is in which US city? Which actor – before appearing in films such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Lord of the Rings trilogy – famously portrayed Count Dracula in a series of Hammer Horror films? In which game does one use a ‘squidger’? How many US states begin with the letter ‘M’?

NOW, the ANSWERS…

ANSWERS