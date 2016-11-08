Fantastic Pharma-heads!

By Mark Sweeney

I’m the first year representative for the Welsh Pharmaceutical Students Association, WPSA. We’re the society for Pharmacy students in Cardiff. Despite being one of the smaller societies at Cardiff, we’re one of the most friendly, welcoming societies in the University!

All the money that we raise goes straight to charity, and in the past we’ve won awards for being the most charitable society in Cardiff! This year, we’re raising money for the Welsh Air Ambulance, who provide a rapid response for for life-threatening, life-changing and time-critical illness or injury.

Since launching in 2001, crews have completed 24,000 flights across the country. However, each mission costs approximately £1500, and the service is entirely reliant on charitable donations. Therefore, they need all the support we can give!

So far, we’ve had a team of 18 runners complete the half marathon, who’ve managed to raise over £1800, and when combined with our socials, we’ve already raised £2000 this semester!

In traditional WPSA style, this week is our annual charity week, in aid of Welsh Air Ambulance. We’re starting the week with our bake sale, in the foyer of the Redwood building, from 10-2 on Tuesday. There’ll be a delicious range of tasty treats baked by our coursemates, so pop in between lectures and pick something up!

Then on Thursday, we’re holding our first quiz of the year! It’s in the Vulcan, from 18:30 to 20:00. The theme is ‘Welcome to Wales’, a test to see how well you freshers have gotten to know this country you now call home! Entry is £3 for non members and £1 for members. Everyone is welcome!