It’s the end of the world as we know it

Donald Trump will become the 45th US president after a stunning victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

By Conor Holohan

Just under an hour before the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, took to the stage in New York to claim electoral victory over the Democratic nomination Hillary Clinton, a scene from Martin Scorsese’s ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ flashed in to my head.

I recalled a shiny, bright-faced Leonardo DiCaprio learning from his mentor Matthew McConaughey, that in their line of work, it was not the ability to perform as much as the illusion of being able to perform that really mattered and led to customer confidence.

As the scene played in my head, and it was explained that as long as you could make it seem like you were able and making a positive difference, you were as good as doing so, it occurred to me that this was the perfect metaphor for what had just unfolded throughout the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It was clear as the global markets wandered off a cliff edge that the election had been won on principles rather than on practicality.

Hillary Clinton was the personification of everything that had left behind the political disillusioned of the United States, and the more Trump could portray her as such, the more he could make this election about more than just Democrat and Republican. With a campaign that I can only describe as an ugly cousin of the Leave campaign, Trump was able to make the election a proxy vote.

The election was not at all entirely down to a question of Hillary Rodham Clinton verses Donald J Trump, but it was a question of the establishment verses the people. It was a question of censorship verses free speech. It was a question of stagnation or progression.

Donald Trump set the agenda all the way through by using his bombastic personality to put policy positions on the map. By creating an us-and-them mentality that transcended political party boundaries in America, he was able to attract former Bernie Sanders backers, many of the working-classes who had either never voted, or had voted for Clinton’s party previously and were not satisfied with their continuation of the status quo.

He was able to attract students who were dissatisfied with the surrender to political correctness by the American university. Most importantly he was able to attract those American’s who were rightly offended by Barack Obama’s passionate promises for change and complete impotence in delivering any such change. The exit polls showed that 82% of American’s thought Trump could bring change, while 13% thought this could be said for Clinton.

The recovery from the global recession was never going to be a case of simply rebuilding Western economies and then returning to what had been in place before. In the UK, the Tories, and in the US, Obama, have been looked to over the last eight years to bring our economies back from the brink.

Now, in 2016 and in the coming years, Western democracies will shift drastically away from the centre ground as we know it, as the USA votes to elect someone they have never seen exercise political power only months after the UK’s shock decision to exit the European Union against the advice from David Cameron, Barack Obama and Mark Carney.

What Hillary Clinton failed to notice, and David Cameron made a very similar error, was that inviting pop-stars and actors and various politicians to endorse you will not help you win over those voters who are sceptical of the establishment they perceive.

It will, if anything, make them even less likely to vote when they feel they are being scared, bullied or patronised into voting for the status quo. There was plenty more that Hillary Clinton failed to notice, including how her ‘come out of the shadows’ immigration policy was far to the left of American popular opinion.

So, what was it I was saying about Leonardo DiCaprio? Oh, yes, the perception of competence; the ‘fugazi’: Throughout this campaign of slander, one thing benefitted Trump more than any other facet of his appeal; he was not a politician. Hillary Clinton had a record in politics, and this only worked against her as she was being made to defend her political past while Donald Trump had nothing of the sort to defend.

Now, as president-elect Donald Trump prepares himself for the White House, we will see if this lack of a political record serves him as well in office as it did in the pursuit of office.