Parliament will get a say on Brexit

The High Court rules that Parliament must vote to trigger the Brexit process.

By Molly Ambler

Just when it appeared that Brexit couldn’t get any more controversial, the High Court has ruled that Parliament has to be consulted on the matter of Brexit.

This has put a halt to the process, making news all across Europe. The front-page headline of Corriere della Sera read “Judges put the breaks on Brexit”, with the French business paper Les Echos says “Brexit: London’s dramatic turn of events”.

This ruling is clearly going to have a major impact on Brexit. However, Theresa May insists that the Government remain on course to trigger Article 50 by the end of March and can build “strong legal arguments” to win the court battle over Article 50.

Mr. Davis, the Brexit Secretary, told MP’s that the Supreme Court is expected to hear the Government’s appeal in early December and Mrs May urges the Supreme Court to spell out exactly what the Government has to do if it loses the appeal.

While the High Court ruling has created a further air of mystery surrounding Brexit, effect on the pound has been surprisingly positive. Sterling rose 2% at the end of the week after the High Court ruling due to the fact that the ruling boosts hopes that Parliament can help moderate a ‘Hard Brexit’ that previously looked likely.

However, due to the announcement of the appeal by May and the bettering dollar at the news of Clinton’s emails being free from criminal activity, the pound is struggling to hang onto the gains it has made, stuttering over the weekend and falling on Monday.

Theresa May is adamant that she will still be able to trigger Article 50 in March, “I’m clear that I expect to be able to trigger Article 50 by the end of March next year. That’s what I’ve said consistently and I continue to work on that basis”.

Shadow Brexit Secretary, Sir Keir Starmer stated that the government’s approach was “unraveling in an ugly way” and supported the work of the High Court judges, criticizing Liz Truss of being “too slow and too reluctant” to defend the judiciary.

May is coming under increased pressure for a verdict on an early general election. May is leading by a slender margin in the Commons, which has been further diminished by the resignation of Stephen Phillips, Sleaford and North Hykeham MP resigning over “irreconcilable differences” regarding Brexit policy.

However, May has continued to resist calls for an early general election. Mrs May stated, “I’ve been clear on this since I became Prime Minister, the next general election should be in 2020. We should get on with the job … I think what most people want is for the Government to get on with the job and put in place what’s necessary.”

She later added, “I don’t think I could have been clearer about an election in 2020.” Brexit is still causing controversy across Europe, but the terms of this deal are now even more uncertain.

It is believed that the Government is quietly preparing the first draft of a bill to trigger Article 50 – the formal process to divorce the EU – in case it loses the appeal in the Supreme Court.

Nicola Sturgeon has also claimed that the Scottish government will move to formally join the next legal battle when the appeal is taken to the Supreme Court.