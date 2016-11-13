Winter Wonderland opens in Cardiff

By Maria Mellor

The popular seasonal amusement park has opened for another year in Cardiff. Located in Gorsedd Gardens opposite City Hall, the park contains various fairground rides, a big wheel, an ice rink and places to eat and drink.

It officially opened last Wednesday (November 10) with their press night on Tuesday where they revealed the new rink. The poor weather last year that meant people were sent away, unable to skate. This year a roof has been installed to improve the experience of skaters.

Winter Wonderland is open now until Tuesday January 3.

Operator Norman George Sayers of Sayers Amusements said: “We really wanted to avoid disappointing skaters who turn up to find that the rain has cancelled their session, so we’ve done everything we can to avoid it this year. It means we hope to be able to skate for 55 days throughout the festive season, closing just on Christmas Day.”

The big wheel is the height of three double deckers with terrific views over the capital and an alpine lodge-style bar serving a selection of mulled wine, beer and hot drinks.

John Davies, a director of rink operator 11th Hour said: “It is fantastic to be involved in this spectacular event. This is the first time that we have constructed the ice rink at Cardiff,

and I am really looking forward to this special time of year. Cardiff deserves events that deliver family friendly, unforgettable Christmas experiences – it is our mission to deliver on that promise.”

Students can skate 2 for 1 on all sessions before 5pm from 14-18 November (inclusive). A valid student ID must be shown on entrance to the rink and sessions must be pre-booked online at http://cardiffwinterwonderland.com/en/tickets