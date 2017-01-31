Armed Police Raid in Cathays

Three people have been arrested

By George Watkins

On Thursday January 19, armed police raided a property on Miskin Street in Cathays in a drug related raid, arresting three men and a woman who at time of writing still remain in custody. The street was closed from 12:20 as the officers searched the premises.

Ahmed Osman, aged 18 and from Birmingham, has appeared before Cardiff magistrates in connection with the incident. A spokesman from South Wales Police confirmed that he had been charged with owning an imitation firearm, possessing criminal property and possessing Class A drugs crack cocaine an heroin with intent to supply.

Three others, Hassan Bahumaid , 31, Shamia Bahumaid, 27, both from Cardiff, and Yahya Hassan, 19, form Birmingham, were all charged with for possession with intent to supply, being remanded in custody and are due to appear at court on the same date.

The police spokesman added: “Armed officers were deployed to Miskin Street, which was closed off for a short period, from approximately 12.20pm. The police operation resulted from a stop and search which was carried out by a police officer who was on patrol through Cathays.”

Many people in the nearby area were aware of the raid as police cordoned off various streets surrounding the house in question. Countless students commented on the police presence including the police helicopter, which one JOMEC Student Harry Webster said “it was circling Cathays for almost two hours, people were getting quite concerned”. Politics and Modern History Student, Rich Jones said :

“I was trying to sleep off a hangover and the police helicopter was keeping me up”.

Another student, George Mercer commented on twitter about the noise:

“A day before my last exam and my street is cordoned off with a police helicopter overhead and apparently riot police on the scene ‪#Cathays”.