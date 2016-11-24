Autumn Statement paints a bleak picture

The Chancellor used his first Autumn Statement to reveal the negative impact that the referendum result has had upon the British economy.

By Adam George

Since the Conservatives came to power six years ago, a lot has changed. However, one political consistency in this time is the Tory pledge to austerity and their so-called “long term economic plan”. The party were able to bypass any opposition to their cuts and policies by arguing that their tough decisions were necessary to get the British economy back upon solid ground.

In some respects the term was deceptive, because Osborne had previously failed to reach his self-set targets, but the claim that the Conservatives were on a path towards eliminating the deficit seemed to impress the public and this strategy helped Osborne and Cameron to win the 2015 general election.

Last Wednesday, Philip Hammond consigned this long term economic plan to the dustbin. Although the Chancellor tried to raise spirits with a few jokes aimed at Boris Johnson amongst others, the statement provided a bleak insight into the state of the economy. Hammond was forced to tell MPs that the referendum result has blasted a huge hole into national finances and that he has all but abandoned any hope of getting the budget into surplus.

As the Chancellor went on, the news continued to get worse and worse. The national debt will rise to 90.2% of GDP in 2017-18, the highest it has been in many decades. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) growth forecast is below 2% for the next two years and the government finances are forecast to be £122bn worse off in the period until 2021 compared to the forecast given in March’s budget.

Behind what critics have deemed a bravado at the dispatch box of a “great nation” lay a truth that should be universally acknowledged: Brexit is going to hurt us. As the billionaire investor Warren Buffett once wrote, “you only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out”. The tide has gone out, Britain has no clothes on, and the sight is definitely not pretty.

Slower growth and higher inflation will lead to more borrowing and falling living standards for millions, not least the “just about managing” families that the prime minister has promised to help. Mr Hammond was not deaf to such pleas. Next year’s rise in fuel duty was cancelled. He tinkered with support through universal credit, raised the “national living wage”, and banned upfront letting fees.

However, the Resolution Foundation calculates that these roll back only 7% of the losses that families will bear under the government’s planned welfare cuts which total £12bn. Average real earnings are now forecast to be £830 a year lower in 2020 compared with March’s forecasts. The poorest third of households will see falling household incomes. There is no money for social care or local government, only indications that pensioners might lose out in the future.

The Brexit vote has left us in unchartered territories despite promises from the Leave campaign of more money for the NHS and other public services.

Pro-Brexit MPs were quick to criticise the chancellor’s economic forecasts with many arguing that they were far too “gloomy”. Ex-minister Iain Duncan-Smith, claimed that the OBR “hasn’t got anything right.” When asked about the OBR’s predictions, the former Work and Pensions Secretary told the Daily Telegraph it was “another utter doom and gloom scenario” from the organisation.

In regards to Wales, the Chancellor used the statement to promise Wales an extra £400m over five years to spend on capital projects. The extra cash for capital projects in Wales comes through the Barnett formula as a result of increased spending on transport in England.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns hailed the Autumn Statement as “good news” for Wales. “Not only does it help build an economy that works for everyone across Wales and the rest of the UK, it provides a significant over-£400m uplift in the Welsh Government’s capital budget,” he said.

Gair Rhydd spoke to the Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, who was not so optimistic about the government’s plans.

The MP for Cardiff Central said that “The Chancellor’s Autumn Statement today confirmed what many have been thinking – that the Government has no ideas to improve life for people in Wales. Following six years of stunted growth, Theresa May and Chancellor Phillip Hammond still have nothing new to bring to the table.”

She criticised the Chancellor’s apparent lack of interest in Wales and the other devolved nations. Stevens believes that Wales appears to be a complete “afterthought” to the Chancellor. She went on to say “Our communities in Wales need to see improvements in infrastructure, future prospects and economic performance, but nothing in today’s statement will deliver that. The Secretary of State for Wales needs to start standing up for the people of Wale so we don’t become a permanent afterthought.”

Labour’s response to the autumn statement was similarly critical. The shadow ministers attacked the government for omitting NHS and social care while prioritising funding for new grammar schools. John McDonnell accused the chancellor of failing the sick and elderly after his autumn statement gave no additional money to the NHS or social care, despite warnings from the opposition party that both are at a tipping point.

“Tonight, many elderly people will remain trapped in their homes, isolated, and lacking the care they need because of continuing cuts to funding,” McDonnell told the Commons in his response to the autumn statement. The Shadow Chancellor also poured scorn on the small scale of measures to help families that are “just about managing” and highlighting a raft of struggling public services.

Hopefully the pro-Brexit MPs are right and these forecasts are just a “worst case scenario” and things won’t be as bad as the statement suggests. However, it is clear that the referendum has damaged the British economy to a great extent. Despite claims from key figures in the Leave campaign that Britain will shed its EU membership and become a “great trading nation” to solve its economic problems, the OBR predicted a decade of sluggish imports and exports, stymied by drawn-out trade negotiations.