Badvice – A guide to procrastination

By Sarah Harris

If there’s one thing I’m skilled at, it’s my ability to procrastinate anytime and anywhere. The art of procrastination takes talent and dedication and over the years, I’ve managed to perfect it. I’m even procrastinating from writing this article by re-watching every episode of Desperate Housewives for the third time. So far today, I’ve managed to watch about 6 episodes whilst coincidentally allowing myself to ‘forget’ about all the readings I need to do for tomorrow mornings lecture.

If you’re a fresher, you’ll soon realise that a large proportion of your time at university will be spent procrastinating. I know I’m not supposed to say this but the truth is, no one actually does the readings or seminar work (bar the one or two people who are a bit too keen and will probably ending up working a 9-5 job that they absolutely hate). It’s not to say you should spend the whole year procrastinating, even though I know most of you probably will, but procrastination isn’t that bad. Honestly.

After a while however, you’re going to run out of Netflix shows to binge watch and you may have to become a bit more creative with the way you procrastinate. I would suggest taking up day drinking as a hobby, but it’s a little bit too expensive when you think about it and I don’t want to be held responsible when you end up in Alcoholics Anonymous at the age of 21.

Maybe look at joining some societies? Who says you can’t spend your evenings planning an elaborate scheme to take someone you really hate down with the Assassins Society? Or perhaps it’s time to actually figure out how to use the oven in your new place and take part in the Baking Societies weekly ‘Bake Off’ events.

If you’re anything like me, most of your procrastination will involve lying in bed and staring at the ceiling whilst the light from your laptop shines on your face and beckons you to actually go through all the PowerPoints you just downloaded from Learning Central. Personally, however, I don’t think this is the worst thing and although you are definitely wasting valuable time and energy, it gives your body and mind some time to unwind and think about truly useless stuff, like the way your bedroom light isn’t actually in the centre of the ceiling like it should be.

Procrastination takes a lot of skill and effort and I definitely would not recommend it to the weak hearted. The key to being a master procrastinator is persistence and motivation (or more lack of, should I say) and I assure you, by spending your days doing nothing whatsoever, you will one day be as skilled as I am.

(Image via Sean Macantee – Flickr)