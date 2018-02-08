Badvice – How not to stick to your New Years resolutions

By Sarah Harris

I write this at 1AM whilst digging in to a cheesecake that supposedly serves 6 people. It turns out, it only serves one. My new year’s resolutions have pretty much been the same for the last 4 to 5 years, and every year without doubt, I fail to stick to any of them. It’s not that I don’t want to, it’s just my lack of motivation combined with my dangerously lazy attitude is a recipe for disaster.

Like 90% of the world’s population, number 1 on my new year’s resolution list has always been to diet. But let me ask you, what actually constitutes as a diet? Am I allowed to eat bread or not? Everyone tells me that fruit is good for me but at the same time, you’re not supposed to eat it when you’re trying to lose weight supposedly? You can see why I’ve never been good at the whole diet thing (I think the cheesecake made that clear). I have reached the point in my life where I have managed to convince myself that each passing day should be enjoyed and along with it, my stomach should also expand. Why should I only treat myself every once in a while, when I can treat myself every day?

Of course, like every other basic university student, I made a pact with my housemates or friends that we’ll join gym next week. I admit this is mainly because every time we get a post night out McDonalds or Burger King, we walk past the absurd people who are on the treadmill at Easy Gym at 2AM (I mean, do you really have nothing better to do at 2AM?) and feel this overwhelming amount of guilt at the 3000 calories we’re about to consume in one sitting. This time around my friends actually joined the gym. I however, have been coming up with excuses every week since the year began and probably will carry on doing so for the next 11 months.

My number 1 excuse for not having joined the gym is that I’m too broke and that takes me on to another reoccurring resolution – being more financially responsible. Having spent a good month at home and not paying for groceries and toiletries meant I ended up saving a fair bit by the time the new year came around and I promised myself that instead of splurging on another new lipstick, I would store my money safely in my savings account but it’s already empty and my bank account is looking gloomier by the day. My makeup collection however has grown significantly, as if by magic almost (that’s what I tell my mum anyway).

Ah and alas, I can’t forget my resolution to attend lectures this year. My classes officially began yesterday and I’ve already convinced myself that I’m too ill to leave my bed, and therefore I have a valid reason not to attend but really I know this is bull.

Oh well, there’s always next year.