badvice- how to be lazy

When it comes to laziness, I can hands down say I have mastered the art. Even when it came to writing this article, I spent about 3 hours binge watching ‘The Crown’ on Netflix and then another 2 scrolling through the remains of the winter sales despite the fact that my bank account is pretty much empty. Laziness doesn’t come naturally to everyone. Whenever I go back home and come down to the kitchen at 2PM in my nightgown, after a 12 hour ‘nap,’ my parents applaud me for even managing to ‘get up.’ So, as I’m sure you’ve gathered by now, if it’s one thing I am truly skilled at, it’s laziness.

To conquer the art, you must first learn how to relax. Believe it or not, there was a time I wasn’t like this and was in fact similar to those people you see exercising at 6AM in the morning and organising their work in to a neat and colour coded planner. As admirable as those people are, as the Badvice writer I can’t condone such positive attitudes.

If you’re a first-year student, you’re incredibly lucky because you can actually afford to be lazy without wasting important and valuable time. First year is your year to fully enjoy the perks of university and the freedom that comes with it, whilst also increasing your alcohol tolerance of course. The independence that comes with being a university student means that you literally hold your future in your hands and if you really want to succeed, laziness is definitely not the way to go, but oh well, you can try again next week.

If I were you, I would cut out anyone or anything that involves drama. Having once spent 5 years at a girl’s only school, I have been through my fair share of bitchiness and unnecessary drama and I can honestly say, it’s exhausting. If you have people in your life who are draining your energy, do yourself a favour and let them go. You’ll then go on to realise how much free time you have to stay in bed and laze about.

The next step actually requires you being productive, but only once a week so it’s really not that bad. Get all of your work done on one day so that you can spend the other 6 days in bed. I am lucky enough to only have 6 hours of University time each week but I’m aware that not everyone has such sparse timetables so making the most of your time is crucial if you want to live your life in the laziest way possible (ironic, I know).

So, you see, I wouldn’t exactly say laziness is a bad thing as you’re still going to be putting in all the work you need to, but you’re just not having to do all the unnecessary bits and you’ll be spending a lot more valuable time with your bed.