BBC forced to defend interview with Marine Le Pen

BBC accused of insulting the memories of Britons who fought against fascism

By Adam George

The BBC has been forced to defend its decision to broadcast an interview with French far right leader Marine Le Pen on Remembrance Sunday.

Le Pen was interviewed by Andrew Marr but the journalist and his bosses came under fire for giving airtime to a far right leader on a day when Britain was remembering those who died in the world wars.

Critics have argued that it was insulting to the many Britons who lost their lives fighting fascism during the Second World War. Many commentators believe that Le Pen holds fascist views that are similar to the ones held by Hitler’s Nazi Party.

Mr Marr admitted the move was controversial, but said it is the responsibility of journalists to cover the prospect that Ms Le Pen could be elected French president next year.

He told viewers: “Now I know this morning some people are offended and upset that I have been to interview Marine Le Pen, and that we are showing this interview on Remembrance Sunday.”

“I understand that but I would say this – Le Pen could, under some circumstances, become the next French president in the spring.”

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said on Twitter: “Marine Le Pen speaking on Marr Remembrance Sunday? Why not interview our veterans who fought fascists & lost so many comrades? So wrong BBC!”

Le Pen used the interview to state that France was “full up” and should refuse to allow any more immigrants into the country. Ms Le Pen also told the show that there is not a “hair’s breadth” between her party and UKIP, and it is “ridiculous” for Nigel Farage and others to pretend otherwise.

Marine Le Pen has long been touted to reach the run-off of next spring’s presidential election, especially in the wake of several terror attacks carried out on French soil in the name of political Islam. The question increasingly being asked now is whether she can actually win.

Speaking of Donald Trump’s electoral success, Le Pen suggested that “people are taking their future back” and that the Republican’s victory was good news for her chances in France. She went on to explain that the successes of Brexit and Trump “makes the French realize that what the people want, they can get, if they mobilize themselves.”

The National Front leader is using the tactic used by Trump of claiming to be “anti-establishment” and representing the people in the face of economic liberalism and multiculturalism imposed from abroad – especially the EU. Le Pen is attempting to hammer this idea home all the more now the Trump tempest has blown in from the Atlantic, whipping up Brexit’s breeze.

However, French pollsters are claiming that it is highly unlikely that Le Pen will win the presidential election next spring. Though bookmakers have cut the odds on a Le Pen presidency sharply since Trump’s upset, pollsters say they are confident that snapshot is accurately reflecting the national mood six months out from the vote.