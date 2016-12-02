Ben Woodburn: Welsh wonder

By Shaun Davey

Ben Woodburn is the name on every Wales fans lips this week, as the 17-year-old wrote his name into Liverpool’s history books by becoming the clubs youngest ever goalscorer at the age of just 17 years and 45 days.

The highly-rated forward is regarded as one of the hottest properties to come out of Welsh football since the emergence of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey and the teenage sensation kicked off his career in style with a stunning finish against Leeds United in the EFL Cup last week. His strike set up a semi final clash with Southampton and in turn had pundits and football fans alike wondering just who this rising star is?

The Chester-born Woodburn is already in a tug of war between the English and Welsh FA in regards to who he represents in international football, but Wales boss Chris Coleman has played down fears of speculation that the Three Lions are ready to poach the teenage sensation from under their noses. He also added fuel to the fire over his potential by admitting he will not be afraid to pick the young star for his international squad if he continues his development in the top tier of English football.

Coleman is not afraid to fast-track promising young Welsh talent and has already given another Liverpool academy product, Harry Wilson, his debut back in 2013, making him the youngest ever player to start for Wales.

Coleman, has also praised Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp with his treatment of the star with regards to protecting him from the over-hyped British media. His comments suggesting that he would look after the player but would not ignore him if he continued his progress, are a positive sign.

Klopp also stated how the player has been on his radar for some time. The young star has already replaced Michael Owen as Liverpool’s youngest ever goal-scorer and he has been capped for Wales from under-15 set ups and onwards, most recently starting in last month’s victory over bitter rivals England.

He has already been in fine form this season with his potential being noticed in the Liverpool Under 23 squad, with a string of striking performances which has led Jürgen Klopp to give him his first team debut at Anfield, coming off the bench against Sunderland in their 2-0 Premier League victory.

The dual-qualified talent has already indicated that he sees his International future with Wales. Woodburn’s links to Wales are understood to be through his mother’s father. Rules state that a player can represent the land of their birth, the land of either of their parents’ birth, or the birthplace of any one of their grandparents.

This applies to all age-grades in British football. However, if Woodburn decided to swap his football heritage to England, a Fifa rule implemented in 2009 would allow him to do so.