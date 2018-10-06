BlacKkKlansman – when did we become this complicit?

By Hannah Rhianne Newberry

BlacKkKlansman has been the one to watch since Jordan Peele shook the complicity of our first world habits with the debut of Get Out. Entertainment is entertainment, right? But this dark, thought-provoking satire is a mirror image of the world around us right now. Movies like this draw out the reality that we don’t fight for equality like we used to, just because things ‘aren’t as bad as they used to be’. We normalise concepts that are downright irrational. Spike Lee walks a tightrope between our expectation that everyone should exercise basic human decency and a dismal road of exploitation and depravity.

For those who haven’t a clue, Ron Stallworth is our African American protagonist who dreams of being a police officer, against the will of the inherently racist, whitewashed board of detectives, and against the will of his black classmates who do not recuse their insistence on the more accurate description of ‘pig’. Somehow, Ron eventually becomes a member of the KKK.

We’re obviously hammering home the idea that racist prerogatives aren’t extinct, with a reminder that we try to distance ourselves from our own wrongdoings too often. The election of Trump, the incredulous rise of the far-right, the political protection of ‘freedom of expression’ in relation to Nazi hate speech, and the protection of hateful beliefs that stem from biblical origins. These are all routine flaws in our system that we have become encouraged to accept ‘until times change’. The aim of BlacKkKlansman was to horrify and educate, and it was executed brilliantly.

In reality, the environment around us is one that we breed ourselves – every democratic leader, every undignified law, every routine misdemeanour that is met with insufficient redress – we have chosen this by seeing inevitability in some of the most despicable beliefs. The optimism of the black community is portrayed in an all too unrealistic fashion – remarks like the US ‘would never elect’ a white supremacist shows the toxicity in our comfortable naivety.

While there remains outrage at the election of Trump, we are nowhere near as dumbfounded as before – the substantiated remarks he makes against ethnic minorities are normalised rather than used as ammunition so we don’t make the same mistakes again. There is an inherent danger in combatting political turmoil by turning powerful figures into memes, tweets and funny shirts to put on Etsy. An image of comedy can be mistaken as one of harmlessness, and we shouldn’t embrace this just because it entails less responsibility for the choices that the electorate has made.

People who don’t consider themselves ‘racist’ should not reject responsibility when bad decisions are made. We share videos of police brutality on Facebook, but does that mean we’ve never subscribed to something that’s indicative of our apathetic political system, on foundations of tactical intimidation and selfish prerogative? The movie takes us through the routine we subjugate ourselves to, in which we are complicit in the racist acts of others. Where we have an opportunity to form a political opposition or offer an alternative platform, but we are too busy laughing at a caricatured orange face, or pretending to be a ‘redneck’ on a stag weekend to remember that the joke has an unfortunate punchline.

Peele and Lee explore the idea that the law is not deemed to be authoritative unless pursued by a white, ‘pure’, trustworthy source. Regardless of Ron’s own capabilities, his less intuitive white colleagues are still the ones that have to come to the rescue in such toxic environments. Perhaps it’s our turn to step in and say something more than 140 characters worth.